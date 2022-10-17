Emmerdale fan theory: Kim jailed for Harriet’s murder after she is confirmed dead?

Could Emmerdale character Kim Tate be facing more jail time after Harriet Finch‘s death?

Last night’s (Sunday 16 October) special anniversary episode saw both women in a perilous situation as a storm began to make its presence felt in the village.

Kim pulled Harriet to safety after Harriet crashed her quad bike as the storm kicked in.

But they were both left fighting for their lives as the bike exploded after Harriet smashed it into a tree.

Harriet was already looking worse for wear, even pleading with her love rival not to leave her alone, fearing she was about to die.

And Kim was sent flying by the force of the explosion, cracking her head on a rock as she fell.

Emmerdale fan theory: Kim jailed for Harriet’s murder

In tonight’s episode (Monday, October 17) Kim came to and went to check on Harriet. But it looked like it was too late and Harriet had died.

One fan took to Twitter to share their theory that Harriet would, indeed, die – and that villagers will blame Kim!

The social media user, named Catherine, wrote: “And now it’s gonna look like Kim and Harriet had it out, Harriet dies and yep, they will say Kim done it and the only other person that could confirm Kim’s story would be Harriet, but RIP #Emmerdale.”

And now it's gonna look like Kim and Harriet had it out, Harriet dies and yep, they will say Kim done it and the only other person that could confirm Kim's story would be Harriet, but RIP #emmerdale — Catherine (@catherinealysh) October 16, 2022

And Claire King, who plays Kim, recently said that if something happened to Harriet, she thinks Will would blame Kim.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “Will’s not going to be too happy, because they’ve had this little bit of a ‘I love you’ thing going on. Kim does suspect there’s something going on between Harriet and Will.

“I think Will could possibly blame Kim for whatever happens to Harriet.”

Could Kim be facing prison?

Claire also joked that she had been holiday recently, hinting she may be going off-screen soon.

Claire said: “But also I’d like to say that I had a lovely time in Spain, so it might be Kim that goes.”

Could Kim be blamed for Harriet’s death?

Kim and Harriet have been clashing for months over Kim’s new husband, Will Taylor.

They exchanged harsh words earlier in last night’s episode as Kim told Harriet that she needs to get over the fact that Will doesn’t lover her.

Harriet was left distressed as Kim prepared to marry Will and took off on her bike to blow off steam.

But the village soon had to batten down the hatches as the storm took hold.

Will Kim be blamed for Harriet’s death?

