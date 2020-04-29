Emmerdale fans jealous as Emma Atkins shows off where she’s spending lockdown

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has left fans jealous as she shared a picture from her lockdown life.

Out in the stunning countryside with her son, Albert, five, Emma is making the most of the opportunity to get out in the fresh air.

Albert can be seen in the distance underneath a beautiful cherry blossom tree.

Emma simply captioned the snap: "Pink silk."

Fans all loved the picture with many telling her it was "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

"You take some wonderful photos," wrote one.

Another added: "What a beautiful place to live near. So jealous."

"Is that your son?" queried a third, adding: "He and you are very lucky."

Someone else, clearly struggling with lockdown, commented: "Oh I SO want to go outside."

View this post on Instagram Infinite petals A post shared by e m m a • a t k i n s (@missemmaatkins) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT

Emma loves using her Instagram account to share pictures of nature.

In her bio, she writes: "full time practitioner of kindness. Happy in nature with my boys and the odd [tree] picture."

And living in the stunning Yorkshire Dales gives her more than enough chance to do it.

Emma Atkins on a break from Emmerdale

Charity is trying to support Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Like the rest of the Emmerdale cast and crew, Emma is in lockdown as filming was halted on the soap due to coronavirus.

Emmerdale is now only screening three episodes a week on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

But Emma's alter ego, Charity Dingle, is right in the thick of the drama as her fiancée Vanessa Woodfield battles cancer.

Although Charity is trying her best to support Vanessa, she just keeps getting it wrong and the latest twist has seen Vanessa ask Rhona to be guardian to son Johnny if she dies, after Charity hestitated over caring for the lad.

Emmerdale pledges to lift spirits during lockdown

While Emma is out enjoying the countryside with her family, other Emmerdale stars are getting ready to lift spirits with a new digital series.

Bradley Johnson (Vinny Dingle), Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty) and Olivia Bromley (Danw Taylor) are among those who've signed up for The Woolpack Sessions.

The actors will display their vocal talents on the Emmerdale YouTube channel performing covers of classic hits.

