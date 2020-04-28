Lisa Riley reveals Holly Willoughby has been stealing style tips off Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle!

It's been revealed that This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been stealing style tips from a rather unlikely source.

Despite having access to the most high-end designs straight off the catwalk, Holly has looked elsewhere for her fashion inspiration.

To the Yorkshire Dales, in fact, and Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle.

Holly Willoughby wore her pearly dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Actress Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy, took to social media to express her shock and delight upon watching the ITV daytime show today (April 28).

On This Morning, Holly wore a black Sandro Paris dress with a faux pearl beading on the lapels.

And, while her co-host Phillip Schofield shocked viewers by making a crude remark about the pearls around the neckline, Lisa was too busy revealing Holly's style secrets to notice.

Mandy has great taste in clothing – maybe she was jealous.

The actress tweeted Emmerdale scriptwriter Sharon Marshall – who also works as a soap insider for This Morning – with her find.

Adding many crying with laughter emojis, Lisa said: "Have you noticed @Sharontweet on today’s @itv @thismorning that style icon @hollywills is wearing her #MandyDingle outfit."

Referencing the show's nearest town, Lisa added: "Didn’t know Holly shops in Hotten."

"You're a trendsetter"

While Sharon didn't reply, Lisa's followers did.

"Mandy has great taste in clothing – maybe she was jealous," said one.

"You're a trendsetter, Mand," said another.

Lisa also posted a split screen image of herself as Mandy and Holly on the show over on Instagram.

She said: "This has been the highlight today... on today’s @itv @thismorning the #style icon that is the beautiful @hollywilloughby has chosen a VERY similar outfit to Mandy Dingle's Salon 'Work Suit' in @emmerdale."

Mandy's work suit comprises a black jacket with faux pearl detailing around the lapels, much like Holly's dress.

Lisa then went on to offer Holly a work proposition, should the presenting work dry up.

She said: "We could be a new girl group #thepearlyqueens."

Mandy Dingle style icon

"EXACTLY what I thought as soon as I saw it!" said one follower.

They added the hashtags "#HollyWillsAsStyledByMandyDingle" and "#MandyDingleStyleIcon".

Holly is yet to reply to Lisa's social media posts, but we'll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for more of Mandy's fashions gracing the gorgeous This Morning host soon!

