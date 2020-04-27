The government is 'keen for Emmerdale and Coronation Street to resume filming'

The government is reportedly keen for ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street to resume filming after production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, filming on both shows was halted in order to protect the cast, crew and members of the production teams during the ongoing health crisis.

But according to Broadcast, ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall has revealed that the government are eager for the shows to restart production.

Filming at Emmerdale has stopped (Credit: ITV)

She said: "ITV's role is to inform people but also entertain and engage them - and that is vital at the moment.

"The government is very keen for us to bring back the soaps as soon as we can, while observing the social distancing measures."

Due to the pandemic, weekly soap episodes have also had to be reduced.

Weekly episodes of both shows have been reduced (Credit: ITV)

Instead of showing its usual six, both Corrie and Emmerdale air three episodes a week.

Both shows air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Emmerdale kicking off at 7pm, followed by Corrie at 7.30pm.

Despite the episode reduction, there is still plenty to look forward to.

What happens in this week's soaps?

Emmerdale

In this week's Emmerdale, Andrea gets her heart broken after discovering the truth about Jamie and Belle.

As Jamie and Belle kiss and declare their love for each other, they don't realise they're being watched.

Andrea is hiding behind a tree and has seen everything. The next day she struggles to keep it together in front of Jamie.

Andrea finds out about Jamie and Belle's affair (Credit: ITV)

But when she gets to Take A Vow, she tells Leyla what she saw.

Meanwhile, Chas is floored when Bear, Aaron and Marlon reveal how much Paddy is struggling.

Having no idea Paddy is battling anxiety, will Chas be able to help him?

Coronation Street

This week things get worse for poor Yasmeen when she discovers she's tested positive for chlamydia.

When Geoff finds out, he immediately accuses her of being unfaithful, but she brings up the fact he's been meeting escorts.

Furious, he hits back, saying she must have got it from her ex-husband Sharif.

Yasmeen learns she has an STI (Credit: ITV)

Later in the week, things get a lot worse for Yasmeen. As Geoff begins to deny her food, she grows increasingly hungry.

After going out with Sally and Tim, Geoff and Yasmeen return home. Geoff goads her as he tucks into his food, offering Yasmeen nothing.

Geoff cruelly states the dress he gave her was for one of his escorts.

Yasmeen is forced to defend herself (Credit: ITV)

Hungry and not thinking, Yasmeen grabs a bottle of wine, leading her and Geoff to get into a scuffle.

As she is forced to defend herself, it's Geoff who ends up slumped on the kitchen floor...

