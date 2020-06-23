Emmerdale fans have mixed reaction to Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode

Emmerdale fans have had a mixed response to the special lockdown episodes the soap has made a special effort to produce.
Over the last few weeks, two-hander lockdown episodes have aired instead of usual episodes.
In last night's episode (Monday, June 22) viewers saw Chas and Paddy's episode. During the visit to the Dales, viewers learned how the couple handled lockdown together.
The pair had a series of small arguments. But in the end, they managed to make things up as they started to appreciate their time together.
However, not all viewers were impressed with the episode and have said they're getting fed up with the 'boring' lockdown specials.
However, some fans have been loving the episodes.
How many Emmerdale lockdown episodes are left?
There is only one more lockdown episode left. This will feature Marlon, Al and Ellis.
A plumbing issue at his house means Marlon has to go and stay in another home. His children April and Leo are being taken care of by other villagers.
But Marlon isn't happy when Ellis invites Al to live with them, as he has nowhere else to go.
With tensions rising, things soon boil over for Marlon and the man he believes ruined his marriage.
To make things worse, there's also a deep strain between Ellis and Al.
How will all three of them get along living under the same roof?
What happens next week?
Next week episodes will return to normal. Viewers will finally get to see what happened to Andrea.
After exposing Jamie and Belle's affair to the village, she ran off and although viewers learnt she was well, her whereabouts wasn't disclosed.
In next week's episodes, Andrea is hiding out at a hotel, but when the police arrive she assures them she is safe and well.
Eventually Leyla meets Andrea and convinces her to come back, having agreed to pay for the hotel.
But when they return home, the wedding planner sees Jamie and Belle declare their love for each other. Her worst fears confirmed, she tells Leyla she can't stay.
Andrea decides to flee the village once again, but this time she leaves Millie behind. Later Jamie is stunned to find his daughter alone in the kitchen, but Andrea is nowhere to be seen.
Where has she gone?
Marlon, Ellis and Al's episode airs on Wednesday, June 24 at 7pm on ITV
Next week, Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.
