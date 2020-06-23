Emmerdale fans have mixed reaction to Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode

Emmerdale fans have had a mixed response to the special lockdown episodes the soap has made a special effort to produce.

Over the last few weeks, two-hander lockdown episodes have aired instead of usual episodes.

In last night's episode (Monday, June 22) viewers saw Chas and Paddy's episode. During the visit to the Dales, viewers learned how the couple handled lockdown together.

Chas and Paddy has their ups and down being in lockdown together (Credit: ITV)

The pair had a series of small arguments. But in the end, they managed to make things up as they started to appreciate their time together.

However, not all viewers were impressed with the episode and have said they're getting fed up with the 'boring' lockdown specials.

These lockdown episodes are a bit boring. You can tell the writing has been rushed. Should’ve just had one hour-long instead focusing on all families. #Emmerdale — Lee Michael (@LeeCollins24) June 22, 2020

Sick of these pointless lockdown episodes. Watch soaps to get away from all that crap it's boring I'd rather they took a break like Eastenders #emmerdale — Martin (@MartKey2020) June 22, 2020

it's a bad day when the ad break is more enjoyable than the show you're watching.

yet that's the way it's been with #Emmerdale since the start of these boring lockdown episodes😒 — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) June 22, 2020

These lockdown episodes are kinda boring. I'm switching off until filming goes back to normal and when they don't have to make it obvious that they're trying to social distance. It looks bloody ridiculous on camera. #Emmerdale. — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) June 22, 2020

These lockdown #emmerdale episodes are getting boring and tedious! 😴 — ⚽️Paul's Tardis!🦉 (@k3yowl) June 22, 2020

However, some fans have been loving the episodes.

In the garden catching up on emmerdale lockdown episodes. Love these episodes. ❤️ @emmerdale #emmerdale #lockdown — Chlo ☀️♥️ (@vanity1014) June 22, 2020

#emmerdale out done yourself again. We love paddy and chaz — mark dolan (@markd1234kids) June 22, 2020

Love Chas and Paddy....this has to be my favourite lockdown episode so far #Emmerdale — kelli packham (@KelliPacham) June 22, 2020

How many Emmerdale lockdown episodes are left?

There is only one more lockdown episode left. This will feature Marlon, Al and Ellis.

A plumbing issue at his house means Marlon has to go and stay in another home. His children April and Leo are being taken care of by other villagers.

Marlon, Ellis and Al's lockdown episode will be the final one (Credit: ITV)

But Marlon isn't happy when Ellis invites Al to live with them, as he has nowhere else to go.

With tensions rising, things soon boil over for Marlon and the man he believes ruined his marriage.

To make things worse, there's also a deep strain between Ellis and Al.

How will all three of them get along living under the same roof?

What happens next week?

Next week episodes will return to normal. Viewers will finally get to see what happened to Andrea.

After exposing Jamie and Belle's affair to the village, she ran off and although viewers learnt she was well, her whereabouts wasn't disclosed.

Andrea is found (Credit: ITV)

In next week's episodes, Andrea is hiding out at a hotel, but when the police arrive she assures them she is safe and well.

Eventually Leyla meets Andrea and convinces her to come back, having agreed to pay for the hotel.

But when they return home, the wedding planner sees Jamie and Belle declare their love for each other. Her worst fears confirmed, she tells Leyla she can't stay.

As soon as she returns, Andrea spots Jamie and Belle together (Credit: ITV)

Andrea decides to flee the village once again, but this time she leaves Millie behind. Later Jamie is stunned to find his daughter alone in the kitchen, but Andrea is nowhere to be seen.

Where has she gone?

Marlon, Ellis and Al's episode airs on Wednesday, June 24 at 7pm on ITV

Next week, Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

