Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie is working with Joe Tate to bring down Kim – and Ned Porteous will return

Emmerdale fans are desperate for Joe Tate to return after he was mentioned on screen last night.

Some have even suggested he could be working with step-uncle Jamie Tate, helping him fake his own death.

Is Joe Tate coming back to Emmerdale?

Is Joe on his way back to Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate has been on the run from step-gran Kim since she ordered him dead in 2018.

As far as we know he’s alive and well and hiding out somewhere sunny, but given what we know about him as a person, we don’t expect revenge is ever far from his mind.

After Kim received flowers following Jamie’s ‘death’ in Thursday night’s episode (September 30 2021), she noticed the card was signed from ‘J’. She insisted they must be from Jamie, but Will gently suggested it could be someone else with the same initial.

Kim then became sure it was Joe Tate, sending them to cruelly taunt her over the loss of her son.

At the mere mention of his name, viewers demanded his return to the show.

Please let it be Joe Tate Bring him back!!!! Let Debbie Finally get her happy ending #Emmerdale — Fiona McSweeney (@ItsFifiMc) September 30, 2021

if j is jamie im fuming!!! i want joe! lol #emmerdale — claire (@littleblonde87) September 30, 2021

Bring back Joe Tate and i miss Graham #Emmerdale — emma cox 💋 🏒🎤🍹 (@coxyhockeychick) September 30, 2021

I think it’s Jamie doing all of that even though I want it to be Joe as Joe is attractive 😍😂 #Emmerdale — Chloe (@_chloehx_) September 30, 2021

kim said joes name… joe… omg pls pls let it be joe!!! #emmerdale — claire (@littleblonde87) September 30, 2021

Omg bring back Joe Tate ffs #emmerdale — Kyle S (@KyleSew2112) September 30, 2021

Emmerdale: Are Joe and Jamie working together?

Is Jamie clever enough to have escaped on his own? (Credit: ITV)

After discovering the vets’ bank account had been cleared out, Kim determined that and the flowers were the work of Jamie and all mention of Joe was dropped.

But what if it’s an elaborate plan to bring Kim down? Could Joe and Jamie, neither Kim’s biggest fans, be working together to bring her down?

It’s highly possible, Joe has helped Jamie fake his own death, as he has experience in that field!

Or could Jamie actually be dead, and Joe is posing as him to make Kim think she’s going crazy?

Viewers definitely think the pair have teamed up…

Joe and Jamie teaming up (and possibly graham) #emmerdale — Lauren (@laurene036) September 30, 2021

Did joe Tate help Jamie to escape maybe? #Emmerdale — Rosie Bentham Fans (@BenthamFans) September 30, 2021

Welcome back, Joe Tate 👀. So Joe helps Jamie disappear and Jamie cleans out the vets account to pay him for it. 🙏👏👏👏 Crafty. Little. Tates. #JoeTate #JamieTate #TheTates #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/95bzjVujjb — The Tates Of Home Farm 💙 (@TheTateDynasty) September 30, 2021

Imagine if Jamie and Joe were teaming up to bring down Kim 😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) September 30, 2021

Maybe Joe helped Jamie escape 😳#Emmerdale — Vinnie | #FreeKelly (@VinnieHerrett) September 30, 2021

Where is Joe Tate?

Kim has proof Joe is still alive (Credit: ITV)

The last we heard of Joe, he was hiding from Kim abroad.

He had fled to Monte Carlo after Kim ordered his death, but when her henchman tried to catch him there, it was discovered he had moved on.

Is Joe back in the country? Or even back in the Dales, biding his time to exact his revenge?

