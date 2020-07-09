Emmerdale fans call Jamie 'despicable' as he drives off after running someone over

Emmerdale fans have called Jamie Tate 'despicable' as he drove off after running someone over in last night's episode (Wednesday, July 8).

In the visit to the Dales, Jamie desperately tried to track down his wife Andrea, who has fled the village.

After Kim received a strange anonymous phone call, she and Jamie managed to trace it and Jamie set off to bring Andrea home.

However as he was driving down a country road, he started hitting speed of 90 miles per hour. He soon got distracted by his GPS and ended up hitting someone who was on the side of the road.

Jamie hit someone with his car (Credit: ITV)

Although the vet did stop his car, he didn't get out to see who he hit and simply drove off.

Viewers were disgusted with Jamie's actions calling him 'despicable'

Jamie really is quite despicable #Emmerdale — Pamela (@moore95_pamela) July 8, 2020

Jamie you coward Just when you think you can't hate him anymore!! #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) July 8, 2020

Belle is a desperate pathetic simpering little saddo and Jamie is a boring, constipated weak wet wipe #emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) July 8, 2020

Moira knocked down... and scum bag Jamie drives off 😡 #emmerdale — 🐝🐝🐝🐝MIKE 🐝🐝🐝🐝 (@mikepriestley13) July 8, 2020

Jamie, IDIOT, was obviously driving far too fast, & now he's a hit & run, twit! He'll have a criminal record 👎 #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) July 8, 2020

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Who did Jamie run over?

Last week it was revealed in Emmerdale spoilers that Moira would be involved in a hit and run.

Next week, Jamie reaches Andrea and tells her he hit something with his car. She tries to convince him he hit an animal.

Jamie feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

But later Lydia tells them Moira has been the victim of a hit and run. Whilst Andrea tells Jamie to act normal, it's clear he's struggling with guilt.

Meanwhile, Moira's son Matty and Cain keep vigil at her bedside.

Whilst Matty heads home, Cain secretly stays behind settling in to watch over her for the night.

The next day. Moira lays unconscious in bed as Cain talks to the nurse about her condition, anxious that he could potentially lose her.

Will Moira die?

Cain stays by Moira's side (Credit: ITV)

Whilst it's unknown whether Moira will survive the hit and run, soap expert and entertainment journalist Sharon Marshall did hint Moira may not make it.

Speaking on This Morning last week, she said: "Will Moira survive? There is a death coming up, but I can't tell you who..."

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

