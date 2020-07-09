The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 9th July 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale fans call Jamie 'despicable' as he drives off after running someone over

Jamie didn't even get out to check what or who he hit

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: Emmerdale, Jamie Tate, Moira Dingle

Emmerdale fans have called Jamie Tate 'despicable' as he drove off after running someone over in last night's episode (Wednesday, July 8).

In the visit to the Dales, Jamie desperately tried to track down his wife Andrea, who has fled the village.

After Kim received a strange anonymous phone call, she and Jamie managed to trace it and Jamie set off to bring Andrea home.

However as he was driving down a country road, he started hitting speed of 90 miles per hour. He soon got distracted by his GPS and ended up hitting someone who was on the side of the road.

Jamie hit someone with his car (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas teases fans about return 

Although the vet did stop his car, he didn't get out to see who he hit and simply drove off.

Viewers were disgusted with Jamie's actions calling him 'despicable'

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Who did Jamie run over?

Last week it was revealed in Emmerdale spoilers that Moira would be involved in a hit and run.

Next week, Jamie reaches Andrea and tells her he hit something with his car. She tries to convince him he hit an animal.

Jamie feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

But later Lydia tells them Moira has been the victim of a hit and run. Whilst Andrea tells Jamie to act normal, it's clear he's struggling with guilt.

Meanwhile, Moira's son Matty and Cain keep vigil at her bedside.

Whilst Matty heads home, Cain secretly stays behind settling in to watch over her for the night.

The next day. Moira lays unconscious in bed as Cain talks to the nurse about her condition, anxious that he could potentially lose her.

Will Moira die?

Cain stays by Moira's side (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Andrea blackmails Jamie 

Whilst it's unknown whether Moira will survive the hit and run, soap expert and entertainment journalist Sharon Marshall did hint Moira may not make it.

Speaking on This Morning last week, she said: "Will Moira survive? There is a death coming up, but I can't tell you who..."

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Do you think Moira will survive? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Emmerdale Jamie Tate Moira Dingle

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan fans gobsmacked as he shares photo of his massive garden
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades apologises to 'emotional' viewer
Coronation Street fans spot continuity error with Sally's kitchen clock
Truth behind Dr Hilary Jones' black eye revealed as GMB fans express their concern
Alex Beresford returns to GMB studios for the first time since announcing split from wife Natalia
All Around Britain: GMB presenters Alex Beresford and Ranvir Singh to host new ITV show