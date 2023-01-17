Emmerdale fans accuse Mack of ‘mental abuse’ as he tries to get rid of Chloe

In last night’s Emmerdale (Monday January 16, 2023), Mack tried to get Chloe to leave Charity’s house and move into a flat.

He told her that he had put down a deposit on a flat.

Now Emmerdale fans are accusing Mack of ‘mental abuse’ as he tries to get rid of Chloe.

Mack arranged a flat for Chloe to move into (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack wants Chloe to leave

Last night, Mack continued to try to get Chloe to leave Charity’s house.

Making out to Charity that it was in Noah’s best interests for Chloe to move out, Mack was really out to protect himself.

Speaking to Chloe, he offered to pay the deposit on a flat in Leeds so that she could move out.

Chloe took this personally and accused Mack of trying to get rid of her.

Mack then put Chloe on the spot in front of Charity, asking her to convince Charity to let him move back in.

Later on, in The Woolpack, Mack tried again to push Chloe out.

He told her that he had put down the deposit on the flat for her.

Chloe was livid, telling him that she never agreed to moving out.

Fans blame Mack for controlling Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Fans have accused Mack of ‘mental abuse’

After watching Mack do everything to get Chloe to leave the house, fans have taken it out on Mack.

Fans are calling Mack controlling, accusing him of mentally abusing Chloe.

One fan wrote: “God I have never despised a character more than Mack in my entire life. When are you going to admit that he’s scum and abusive?”

Another wrote: “Mack is a two-faced controlling [bleep]. [Bleep] off.”

A third fan tweeted: “I’m sorry Mack is literally the lowest of the low. He is mentally abusing Chloe and Charity. Vile.”

Another fan commented: “Mack being such a slime. How on Earth does he think he’s going to “keep” Charity when it comes out that he’s spent the last six months being a creep to a young girl?”

“God I have never despised a character more than Mack in my entire life. When are you going to admit that he’s scum and abusive, Emmerdale?” asked one more.

What do you think?

Chloe continues to keep Mack’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Mack continue to control Chloe?

Emmerdale spoilers for later this week show that Chloe continues to be controlled by Mack.

After Sarah overheard Chloe and Mack’s conversation in the Woolpack she confronts Chloe.

She asks whether Mack is the father of Chloe’s baby.

Chloe lies to protect Mack, promising Sarah that she’d never do anything to hurt her family.

Will Chloe continue to protect Mack?

Has Mack got Chloe right where he wants her?

