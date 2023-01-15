In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack starts to spiral as his baby lie pressure increases, making Sarah suspicious.

As Chloe has words with him, she tells Mack to pull himself together.

Will Mack be able to keep his secret safe in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack is struggling to keep his secret at bay (Credit: ITV)

Mack’s feeling guilty

Mack’s been feeling guilty ever since he had his one-night stand with Chloe.

When he found out that she is pregnant, things got even worse.

Promising to provide for the baby, Mack begged Chloe not to tell Charity the truth.

However, recently, Chloe was made homeless and taken to hospital.

Sarah told Mack and Charity the news.

Desperate not to see pregnant Chloe out on the streets, Charity offered her a place to stay at theirs.

Mack’s now finding it increasingly difficult to keep his distance from Chloe and keep his secret safe.

Mack starts to look suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack spirals

Next week, Mack starts to spiral as he struggles to contain his secret.

Needing for Chloe to get as far away from him as possible, Mack meets up with Chloe in The Woolpack and tells her that he’s put down a deposit on a flat for her.

He wants her to move into it tomorrow.

Chloe’s furious that Mack is washing his hands of her so quickly.

Overhearing the conversation, Sarah starts asking Chloe questions.

She then starts accusing Mack of being the baby’s dad.

Chloe tries to throw Sarah off of the scent, telling her that she’d never hurt Sarah’s family.

With Sarah feeling guilty for accusing Mack, Chloe breathes a sigh of relief.

Later on, Chloe tells Mack that he has to stop spiralling as people are becoming suspicious of him.

Will Sarah work out the truth?

Will Mack be successful in driving Chloe away?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.