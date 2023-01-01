In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Sarah drops a bombshell about Chloe as she reveals to Mack that Chloe is in hospital.

As Chloe collapses, Sarah tells Mack the news.

But, will Mack support Chloe in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack visits Chloe in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe collapses

Next week, Sarah rushes over to Mack and tells him that Chloe has collapsed.

She’s in hospital.

At the hospital, Chloe can’t hide her shock when Mack and Charity come to visit her.

Mack feels guilty as he learns of the struggles that Chloe has had whilst being homeless.

When Charity leaves the room, Mack promises Chloe that he’ll try to do his best to support her and the baby.

Later on, Nate starts questioning whether Mack is playing down his feelings for the baby.

Charity is also becoming suspicious as Sarah covers up for Chloe.

But, will Charity discover the truth about Mack’s baby, at the hospital?

Or will she continue befriending Chloe, oblivious to the truth?

Chloe moves in with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Chloe moves in with Mack and Charity

Charity and Sarah worry about Chloe as she gets discharged from the hospital.

They suggest that she comes home with them as they can’t let her be homeless.

Chloe feels uncomfortable and tries to get out of it but Charity and Sarah make it clear that she’s moving in with them.

Back at home, Mack can’t believe that Chloe’s moving in with him.

Mack starts sweating as he fears that Chloe might say something to Charity about the baby being his.

He tries his best to get Chloe to move out, desperate to keep his secret safe from Charity.

But, will he get his way before Charity finds out the truth?

Will Chloe stick around?

And, will the truth come out?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

