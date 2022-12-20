Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Pregnant Chloe is made homeless

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, December 20 2022) Amy tells Chloe that she needs to move out.

Will she be homeless for Christmas?

Meanwhile one couple plan for their future.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Amy wants Chloe to move out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe homeless for Christmas?

In last night’s episode (Monday, December 19) it was Esther’s christening and Amy and Chloe still weren’t happy with Chas and Charity following the revelation that Al had been having an affair with Chas.

At the christening, Amy and Charity couldn’t help arguing and the two women ended up getting into a physical altercation.

But PC Swirling saw the events and soon Charity was arrested.

Tonight Amy nurses a bruised wrist following the altercation with Charity.

Meanwhile Chloe is conflicted about how things escalated.

Charity gets released pending further investigation and she puts on a strong front for Mack.

However Mack tries to coerce Chloe into changing her statement.

Later Chloe tries to get Amy to see reason in regards to her false police statement.

Chloe is worried that Charity could go to prison.

Amy ends up suggesting to Chloe that she moves out, but she has no where to stay over Christmas.

Will Chloe be okay?

Marcus and Ethan keep making plans (Credit: ITV)

Marcus and Ethan continue to plan for their future

Recently Marcus was left feeling uncomfortable after lunch with Ethan’s boss Greg.

Marcus told Victoria that he thought Greg made a pass at him.

However he hadn’t told Ethan about this and Ethan ended up rearranging for him and Marcus to have Greg over for lunch again.

Tonight Ethan and Marcus continue to plan for their future and look for their own place.

