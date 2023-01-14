Emmerdale fans disgusted at Mackenzie Boyd’s abusive gaslighting

Emmerdale viewers are disgusted at Mackenzie Boyd’s abusive gaslighting.

The unemployed conman is known by fans to have knocked up Chloe Harris during a one night stand.

Emmerdale fans are disgusted with Mackenzie’s gaslighting (Credit: ITV)

When the news hit the village this week that pregnant Chloe had been rushed to hospital after living in a sordid hostel, Mack was concerned.

But not for Chloe or her unborn child – for himself.

With his partner Charity Dingle offering to take Chloe in, Mack got desperate.

And when he failed to stop Charity moving Chloe in, he began to get devious – and it has sickened fans.

His behaviour reached new lows when he told Charity she was a bad mother for taking Chloe in.

Mack tried to use Noah’s history with Chloe to manipulate Charity.

Emmerdale fans turn on Mackenzie

He told her how she was failing her son by moving his former stalking victim into their tiny cottage.

And when Noah agreed, Mack thought he’d won – but Noah shocked him by announcing plans to move out.

After that Mack was left with gaslighting Charity to make her believe that she was a terrible mother for letting Noah move out.

However fortunately Charity didn’t fall for it – and instead she kicked Mack out.

Viewers are completely sickened by Mack’s gaslighting.

He is desperate to get rid of pregnant Chloe before their cheating is exposed (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Mack’s honestly a nasty piece of work and I don’t understand how anyone could like him as a character.”

A second said: “Imaging trying to get the girl you got pregnant out of your home but in the process been told to pack your bags, nice one Mack.”

A third said: “Mackenzie is acting like a [expletive] and a child why hasn’t anyone copped on that he is the father of Chloe’s baby.”

Another wrote: “Mack you gaslighting [expletive]!!!”

A fifth commented: “Suddenly seeing Mack as more than a nasty piece of work.”

Another added: “Charity not taking any of Mack’s gaslighting antics.”

