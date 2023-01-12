In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Sarah overhears Chloe and Mack talking making the cogs start turning over the identity of Chloe’s baby daddy.

Confronting Chloe, Sarah starts asking questions.

But, will Sarah discover Mack’s baby betrayal in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chloe is living with her baby daddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe is living with Mack

Chloe is currently living with Mack and Charity.

After Amy sent her packing, Chloe was made homeless with nowhere else to go.

Later, Sarah was shocked to find out that Chloe was in hospital after telling her she was going to stay with a friend in Leeds.

She told Mack and Charity the news.

Charity then offered Chloe a place to stay at theirs.

She couldn’t see a pregnant woman out on the streets.

However, this made things awkward for Mack as he continues to do his best to keep his baby secret.

Sarah overhears Chloe and Mack talking (Credit: ITV)

Sarah becomes suspicious of Mack

Next week, Chloe and Mack talk in The Woolpack.

Mack tells Chloe that he’s paid the deposit on a flat and wants Chloe to move out tomorrow.

Chloe’s devastated that Mack’s so keen to get rid of her.

Sarah listens in to their conversation and becomes suspicious.

Later on, Sarah asks Chloe if Mack is the baby’s dad.

Chloe promises Sarah that she’d never hurt her family.

Sarah feels guilty for even thinking that Chloe would sleep with Mack.

With Sarah backing away, Chloe tells Mack to keep things under control as people are on to him.

Has Chloe steered Sarah off the scent? (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah work out the truth?

Sarah is becoming suspicious of Chloe and Mack after listening in to their exchange in The Woolpack.

Now, she’s even confronted Chloe about Mack being her baby daddy.

But, has Chloe done enough to steer Sarah off the scent?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

