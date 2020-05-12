Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks 'get green light to resume filming'

The government has given TV productions such as UK soaps Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks the green light to return to filming. However this is providing they adhere to newly set out safety conditions and social distancing measures.

Back in March, soaps had to shut down production as the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus.

However, as the government begins to gradually make announcements as part of the 50-page plan of easing lockdown restrictions, the soaps will be able to discuss more firmly the stages they will need to take in order to resume filming safely.

EastEnders was the first soap to suspend filming (Credit: BBC)

This could mean that soaps may not have to go off air, depending on whether they can return to filming in time.

What is the government's latest guidelines around work?

The government's latest guidelines have included the instruction: "All workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open."

On the Gov.co.uk website, new guidelines have been released for businesses and workplaces.

The five key points are: Work from home, if you can. Carry out COVID-19 risk assessment, in consultation with workers or trade unions. Maintain two metres social distancing, wherever possible. Where people cannot be two metres apart, manage transmission risk and reinforcing cleaning processes.

Shows will need to adhere to government safety guidelines and social distancing measures (Credit: ITV)

The full Covid-19 secure guidelines will be released later this week. Productions will have to fully comply with them before being allowed to restart.

Is there a set date for Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to return to filming?

Although the government's plan means that filming could resume soon, none of the UK soaps have announced a date that they will return to filming.

What do the soaps stars think of returning to work?

Samia hopes to return to filming next month (Credit: ITV)

Like many people around the world, soap stars are currently off work. But it appears most of them are missing their jobs and would like to return as soon as it's safe to do so.

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, recently stated she's hoping to go back to work in June.

She told The Sun: "I don't know the exact date that they have in mind but we're hoping for June.

No date has been set for the soap's to resume filming (Credit: ITV)

"Everything is crossed but they will have to sort out all the safety measures and social distancing first. Nothing will happen until they are sure we are all safe.

"But it will be very different, almost like going back to school because many of us are so used to doing what we do. The show will look a bit different when we come back. We might not have big scenes in the Rovers or the bistro for a long time."

