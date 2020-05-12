Coronation Street stamps unveiled to mark show's 60th anniversary

New Coronation Street stamps have recently been unveiled to mark the soap's 60th anniversary, which takes place in December this year.

The stamps will feature some of the show's greatest characters from the show's 60 years.

Which Coronation Street characters are on the stamps?

Characters include Ena Sharple, played by Violet Carson, and Elsie Tanner, played by Pat Phoenix.

Popular Corrie couples Jack and Vera Duckworth, played by Bill Tarmey and Elizabeth Dawn, Deirdre and Ken Barlow, played by Anne Kirkbride and Bill Roache, and Hayley and Roy Cropper, played by Julie Hesmondhalgh and David Neilson will also feature on the stamps.

Ken and Deidre will feature on the stamps (Credit: ITV)

Iconic double act Rita Tanner and Norris Cole, played by Barbara Knox and Malcolm Hebden, will also be on the stamps.

A miniature sheet will also be released. This features four famous Rovers Return barmaids Bet Lynch, played by Julie Goodyear, Raquel Watts, played by Sarah Lancashire, Liz McDonald, played by Beverley Callard and Gemma Winter, played by Dolly-Rose Campbell.

The Coronation Street miniature sheet (Credit: PostOfficeShop.co.uk)

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod's thoughts on the stamps

Speaking about the stamp idea, show boss Iain Macleod said: "In our historic 60th year, it is an honour to have the show immortalised in this fashion.

"Coronation Street has had many iconic double acts down the years. Indeed it's a defining feature of the show.

"I hope fans will agree that the ones we've chosen, after much heated debate, are among the best of the bunch.

Coronation Street will turn 60 in December (Credit: ITV)

"This fun idea is a great way to pay homage to the nation's best-loved soap and give lovers of Coronation Street a little smile when an envelope pops through their letterbox and they see their favourite characters looking up at them.

Royal Mail's stamp strategy manager Philip Parker said: "For six decades Coronation Street's fans have witnessed the unfolding lives of its residents and shared their sorrow and laughter.

"We will celebrate the nation's best-known street with stamps showing some of its unforgettable characters."

Where can I order the stamps?

The stamps will be on sale from May 28th (Credit: ITV)

The stamps are available from the Post Office shop. They will go on general sale on Thursday, May 28, but are currently available to pre-order.

Coronation Street will turn 60 on on December 9, 2020.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

