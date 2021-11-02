Emmerdale fans are predicting Chloe’s father is Charity’s ex-husband, Declan Macey.

Last week, Sarah admitted to her grandmother Charity she was missing her new friend Chloe.

Chloe is the sister of Sarah’s heart donor and the two sparked up a friendship. However Chloe ended up cutting Sarah off when Charity found out who she was.

In last night’s episode (Monday, November 1) Charity and her boyfriend Mack broke into Chloe’s house but were shocked to run into Kerry Wyatt.

Chloe’s mum and sister both died and her father is in prison (Credit: ITV)

Soon Chloe came home and Kerry covered saying Charity and Mack came by to see her and Charity asked where Chloe’s parents were. However she made out they weren’t home.

Emmerdale: Chloe is Declan’s daughter, fans predict

It later became clear that Chloe’s mum has died and her dad is in prison.

Now fans are convinced that Declan Macey could be Chloe’s father.

Snap . My thinking as well. — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) November 1, 2021

Oh good call — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) November 1, 2021

Others have also predicted that Al could secretly be working with Declan.

Could Declan Macey potentially be Al's business partner? He definitely has a motive against the Dingle's especially Charity #Emmerdale 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) November 1, 2021

#emmerdale my thoughts Declan Macey charity’s ex husband owns the house and I think he will go into business with AL to make the pub a hotel. Just a thought . But car accident and prison fits . — Cat (@kittycat542) November 1, 2021

Emmerdale Chloe: Who is Declan Macey?

Delcan was in Emmerdale from 2010 until 2014.

His first wife was Ella Hart, who he married in 1991. During his time in the village he got married twice.

He married Katy Addyman (aka Katy Sugden) in 2012 and Charity in 2014.

Fans think Declan could be Choloe’s dad (Credit: ITV)

However Declan tried to kill Charity, but ended up accidentally killing his nephew, Megan Macey’s son, Robbie.

Declan was missing, presumed dead, but he came back on the day of Robbie’s funeral.

He apologised to Megan for everything before fleeing. He left the village being chased by Cain, Sam and Jai.

Other theories about Chloe’s family

Fans have come up with multiple theories about Chloe’s family.

Others think Chloe could be Jean Tate (Credit: ITV)

One theory is she is related to Rhona’s rapist and murderer ex-husband Pierce Harris. Pierce is currently in prison for murdering Graham Foster.

Another theory is she is actually Zoe Tate’s daughter, Jean.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

