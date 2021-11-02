Emmerdale fans are demanding Kerry Wyatt face justice for killing Frank Clayton back in 2019.

In 2019, Kerry and her daughter Amy Wyatt inadvertedly started a fire at Sharma & Sharma chocolate factory after destroying the factory’s CCTV system to cover up the fact Kerry stole charity money from the safe.

A fire broke out and Frank went into the factory to clear out his locker, as Jai suspected him of stealing the charity money.

Frank died in the factory (Credit: ITV)

When inside, Frank realised his daughter Tracy was trapped inside a cupboard and tried to get her out.

Eventually they both got out of the building, but Frank was stood near to the factor door when an explosion went off.

Frank was thrown against a van and died from his injuries.

Kerry is back (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Frank’s daughters Tracy and Vanessa found out about Amy and Kerry starting the fire, but chose to stay quiet as Kerry was the closest thing Amelia had to a mum.

However villagers were left believing Frank started the fire to get revenge on Jai.

Last year Kerry left the village, but in last night’s episode (Monday, November 1) Charity was shocked when she broke into Chloe Harris’s house only to find Kerry worked there as a cleaner.

However fans are hoping now Kerry is back on screen, she will face justice.

#emmerdale Why have they brought Kerry back? Is she finally going to pay for Frank's murder? — The other me (@lalavie444) November 1, 2021

Welcome back @lawrencenotrin aka Kerry Wyatt. Maybe poor Frank can finally get some real justice now? #Emmerdale 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) November 1, 2021

I'm pleased that Kerry is back. I just hope that Frank gets justice though after his tragic death 😭💔😬👏🏼#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 1, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Kerry?

Kerry is alarmed when she receives a message from Chloe’s dad saying one of his watches has gone missing.

Is she finally going to pay for Frank’s murder?

Soon in the village a mysterious figure is watching from a parked car.

Are Charity and Mack in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Who is watching Charity and Mackenzie? Have they just invited trouble into their lives?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

