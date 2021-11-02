Emmerdale SPOILERS: Terrified Kim in kidnap horror

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kim in turmoil when her prized racehorse is kidnapped from the stables, but who took him?

Kim is horrified to discover her horse Medicinal Brandy is missing, but there’s worse to come when she finds out who took him.

The kidnappers have very specific demands, and Kim isn’t going to like what they are demanding.

So who has taken the prize steed, and will Kim ever get him back?

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim’s Doping Scam

Chas and Paddy have turned to crime (Credit: ITV)

Shockingly, the horsenappers are revealed to be Chas and Paddy, and they mean business.

The husband-and-wife team take the horse as a way to force Kim to release her chokehold on vet Paddy.

Chas can’t bear to see what Kim is doing to Paddy, and she intends to put a stop to it.

But it’s not easy to shake off Kim, so taking Medicinal Brandy is the best way to make her take notice.

When Kim finds out what’s happening, she is incensed and warns them she will get her revenge.

Can anything or anyone stop her?

Enough is enough!

There’s a showdown in the Woolie (Credit: ITV)

Kim tells her partner Will what’s happened, and how she intends to punish the Dingles.

However, Will is less than impressed to hear Kim swear she’ll make Paddy and Chas pay.

He’s had a front-row seat for the disastrous few months that have left Kim isolated and alone.

Will threatens to walk out if Kim doesn’t change her ways and orders her to stop being so toxic.

Is this enough to make her think twice, or should Paddy and Chas start running?

