Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares adorable throwback pic of son Buster on his first day at school

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has shared an adorable throwback picture of her son Buster on his first day at school.

The actress posted the picture of her child posing in his uniform to her Instagram story.

Accompanying the image, she wrote: "Buster on his first day at school, how cute was he?

"I actually can't understand where the time has gone. It scares me."

Charley shared the picture to her Instagram stories (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

Buster is Charley and Matthew Wolfenden's oldest son. Together, the Emmerdale co-stars have three sons, Buster, four-year-old Bowie and seven-month-old Ace.

The actress has been very open about parenting and admitted she found the jump from two children to three "huge."

However since Charley and Matthew have admitted they would like more children.

Earlier this year, Charley revealed she was 'getting help' for sleep struggles and told her fans that both Bowie and Ace are having some trouble sleeping.

Recently Charley sought advice from her online followers as she is convinced baby Ace has been having 'allergy struggles.'

However, when she later revealed she devised a plan to get to the bottom of it, worried fans expressed their concerns.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Charley wrote: "Anyone had their baby tested for allergies? Ace is constantly congested and sniffly. I'm almost positive it's an allergy."

After revealing it's like he's getting a cold "every two minutes" she said: "he gets purple lines under his eyes, which I've Googled and it looks like allergic shinners."

She then asked if anyone knew anywhere she could get an under-two allergy tested.

Later the soap star updated that people had suggested going to her GP and also keeping a food diary.

She revealed her youngest son is on a "mainly plant-based diet" and the only dairy he has is milk.

She then gave a further update: "This afternoon I've decided I'm going to start Ace on goat's milk.

Charley and Matthew have three kids Credit: (SplashNews.com)

"Even though it's sort of dairy still, it's a lot easier apparently for them to break down. So that is my first stop."

She continued: "The night times couldn't be any worse, he just screams all through the night, so I don't know if it's going to upset his tummy a little bit, I don't know."

Charley then said she would keep everyone posted as she's had "thousands of messages" from people going through the same thing.

But some of the messages were obviously not that helpful as she later posted another update telling her followers not to worry about the decisions she was making.

