Emmerdale’s Mike Parr lands role in Hollywood film

Former Emmerdale star, Mike Parr has landed his first major role in a Hollywood film after flying to LA to look for work.

The soap actor, who played Ross Barton from 2013 until 2018 in the ITV soap, is set to star in upcoming movie Our Home, according to The Sun.

Mike played Ross from 2013 until 2018 (Credit: ITV)

I wouldn't want to become a regular on a soap in the US as I have just spent so long in one, but I'd like to play different characters in guest spots.

Mike joined Emmerdale as part of the Barton family along with two on-screen brothers, after being introduced as the nephews of the late John Barton and his wife Moira.

Ross Barton arrived in the village along with Finn and Pete; Finn was tragically killed in 2017 after being accidentally shot by his mother. Ross departed from the village a few months later, leaving Pete the only one of the three remaining.

Brothers, Ross, Finn and Pete arrived in the village in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

After leaving Emmerdale, Mike, who is half American, shared his dream of wanting to move to Hollywood and star in a movie.

Leaving Emmerdale is scary; this is the first time since the age of 14 that I've not had a job, but it's also exciting.

Mike was clear that he did not want to get tied down in a long-term role, like his role as Ross on Emmerdale.

He said: "I wouldn't want to become a regular on a soap in the US as I have just spent so long in one, but I'd like to play different characters in guest spots."

He continued: "The kind of roles I'm looking forward to are still the baddie but different kinds of storylines - maybe in a HBO boxset or a Netflix show."

When Mike left the role, he shared his concern about not having a regular job for the first time since he was a teenager.

He said: "Leaving Emmerdale is scary; this is the first time since the age of 14 that I've not had a job, but it's also exciting."

Mike keeps fans updated via his Instagram account.

Prior to his stint on Emmerdale, Mike played Billy Park on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in a one-episode role.

He has also appeared on Casualty, Inside Men, and Good Cop, as well as having a number of small film roles.

During his time on Emmerdale, Mike's character was involved in a number of dramatic storylines, including Ross being the victim of a vicious acid attack that left his face scarred.

