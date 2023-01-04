Emmerdale: Caleb Miligan’s unforgiveable secret ‘figured out’ in new fan theory

Caleb Miligan arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day and is definitely ruffling some feathers.

As speculation runs rife Caleb is out for revenge on Cain for years of lies and betrayal, one fan has come up with another theory altogether.

If it’s the case, Caleb is living a very dangerous lie – but why?

There was a tense Christmas Day showdown between the brothers (Credit: ITV)

Caleb arrives in Emmerdale

Caleb arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day to visit his long-lost brother, Cain Dingle, in prison.

He is Faith’s son from an affair, who she gave up for adoption.

It soon became clear there was a very dark history between the siblings after Cain had taken the fall for a crime Caleb had committed. In return Cain had told him never to darken the family’s door again, and lied their mother Faith had died.

But Caleb found out the truth before Christmas and tried to get in touch. He sent presents to Cain’s kids and introduced himself to sister, Chas, at Faith’s grave.

Caleb is now embroiled in the Kyle murder plot and is seemingly trying to help after Kyle told the police he killed Al. Caleb has a crack team of lawyers on the case – but Cain doesn’t trust him.

Imprisoned Cain is struggling with the arrival of his brother (Credit: ITV)

Cain lashes out

Cain is desperate to still protect Kyle, even after the lad’s murder confession.

He’s told the police Kyle was there when Al was killed, but insisted he was the one who pulled the trigger.

However, Caleb and Moira know forensic evidence, and the bloody jumper Kyle took in, will prove who shot the gun once and for all.

Caleb’s legal team is putting together a defence, with Caleb telling Cain: “If you want to save your son, you do it my way.”

Cain lashed out and told both Caleb and Moira he wanted nothing to do with them. He’s banned them from visiting and told Moira she’s been brainwashed.

Cain is convinced Caleb is here for revenge after Cain kept him away from their mother for 30 years.

But now a fan has suggested there is more to it than just revenge…

Is Caleb for real? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory on Caleb Miligan’s real identity in Emmerdale

They think that actually Caleb is not Faith’s son at all!

“What if this Caleb is not actually Faith’s son/ Cain’s brother and is a imposter?” they queried on Twitter.

Someone else also suggested they should have a DNA test: “Caleb’s too smug and a DNA test would be good since there’s only his word that he’s Faith’s son.”

But if he’s not Faith’s son, why on earth would he really be getting involved?

Is he connected to Faith’s real son?

Perhaps he’s the adopted brother of Caleb and wants revenge on his behalf?

Or maybe he’s the Dales’ next serial killer and has murdered the real Caleb, stolen his identity and riches, and wants to steal his family too?

Or is there something else going on?

Who is Caleb Miligan – and what does he really want?

