Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans have spotted a massive problem with Kyle Winchester’s murder evidence.

Viewers know Kyle killed Al Chapman with a shotgun after interrupting his fight with dad Cain.

Kyle has confessed to killing Al in Emmerdale – but fans have noticed a problem (Credit: ITV)

And while it was an accident, with Kyle falling backwards and shooting Al, Cain decided to take the blame.

He confessed to murder and is now facing a lifetime behind bars.

But Kyle hasn’t been coping with the guilt.

And he has made repeated attempts to confess to his crime in a scheme to get his dad out of prison.

Last night he finally found a way to make the police listen after taking advice from his newfound uncle Caleb.

Caleb had introduced himself and tried to make Kyle not confess.

Emmerdale fans spot huge problem

But his plan backfired when he inadvertently gave Kyle an idea to prove his version of events.

“They’ve got no evidence, it’s just your word so it won’t actually help,” Caleb told Kyle.

“What we need is a plan – a really smart way of fixing this whole situation so your dad gets out of prison and there’s no comeback on you.

“I don’t know how yet. But until I do I need you to keep doing what your mum and Moira tell you to do. Good lad, you just need to be patient.”

Unfortunately Kyle only listened to the first bit and remembered he had hidden the jumper covered in blood.

Cain had told him to dispose of it but he hadn’t listened.

Kyle murdered Al in October and has kept it secret ever since (Credit: ITV)

And so Kyle retrieved it and then biked it to the police station to confess again.

The police have seemingly begun to take Kyle seriously now he has evidence – but fans have spotted a major problem.

Why did no one move the evidence?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

One fan said: “Amy, Moira, Mac and Matty literally all knew the truth about Al’s death not one of them thought to properly dispose of the only real incriminating evidence? His bloody jumper seriously? Cain clearly didn’t have time and Kyle’s just a kid, he wouldn’t have thought to burn it.”

A second said: “Oh my god no Kyle… how did he get blood on the jumper and how did he still have it?! Surely they’d have got rid of that?! Not like you’d keep it!”

A third said: “Why did no one think of moving the evidence for Kyle??? I mean enough people knew the village’s worst kept secret.”

“So the criminal geniuses that are Cain, Moira and Amy didn’t think to destroy the clothes Kyle was wearing when he saw off Al?” questioned one more.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!