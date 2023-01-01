Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out Caleb Miligan’s true reason for being in the village.

Viewers know Caleb is Cain and Chas Dingle’s long-lost brother from their recently dead mother Faith.

Why is Caleb Miligan really in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

He arrived in a hail of drama, and has portrayed himself to be incredibly wealthy.

Caleb even drives a Bentley on his visits to the village.

And while he has claimed that he simply wants to get to know his family, fans think he has an ulterior motive.

They have spotted a clue in last night’s episode (December 31) that has convinced them he isn’t what he says he is.

Caleb visited Moira and pulled a business card out of his wallet for a law firm.

He has offered to fully fund Kyle’s legal defence now he has confessed to killing Al.

Emmerdale: What is Caleb hiding?

However, as Caleb reached into his wallet to give them the business card, fans couldn’t help but notice the state of his wallet.

One said: “Did anyone else see Caleb’s wallet looking a bit worse for wear?

“Maybe he’s broke and wants to swindle the village out of some cash… #Emmerdale ’s turning into Corrie.”

A second said: “#Emmerdale Caleb’s wallet was definitely on the empty side.”

A third said: “I knew that Cain would lose his rag once he found out from Moira that Caleb’s been getting closer to her and Kyle.

“Caleb needs to be careful #Emmerdale,” with a fourth adding: “I don’t trust Caleb’s intentions #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Can’t stand Caleb. He’s been there five minutes and he’s involved in almost every scene stirring it #emmerdale.”

A fifth added: “Caleb ends up taking the rap for Kyle & Cain obviously #Emmerdale @emmerdale.”

Another had an even more shocking theory.

They said: “Caleb is called Caleb because ‘Abel’ is in the name. So will Cain end up killing him at some point? #Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw previously teased Caleb’s arrival.

And she hinted he may not be all that he seems.

Is Caleb secretly plotting against his family in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

What is Caleb hiding?

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the Village.

“It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

