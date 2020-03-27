Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson shocks fans with amazing singing voice

Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, has shocked fans with his amazing singing voice.

Whilst in isolation, the actor has been posting covers of famous songs to his Twitter account.

For his first video, Bradley played the keyboard and sang "Isn't she lovely?" by Stevie Wonder.

He tweeted alongside the video: "Bit of a sing song on a... what day is it again? #cover #selfisolation."

His Emmerdale co-stars and fans rushed to compliment Bradley's voice.

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe wrote: "Beautiful voice."

Lisa Riley, who plays Vinny's 'mum' Mandy Dingle, tweeted: "You are so so so so so so so so talented #pushymum #pushymother #whatavoice."

Bradley Johnson plays Vinny in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

One fan commented: "Wow stunning, absolutely amazing, what a voice you have."

A second said: "Your voice is amazing!"

A third added: "Wow, what a voice."

Bradley later posted another cover of Champagne Supernova/Don't look back in anger by Oasis on Twitter and uploaded a full video to Instagram.

Although Bradley's voice comes as a shock to many fans, it's no secret he's very talented.

Before being cast in Emmerdale, Bradley appeared on BBC talent show Let It Shine in 2017.

Bradford-born Bradley performed Bring Him Home from the musical Les Miserables in front of judges Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp, Gary Barlow and Amber Riley.

He told the panel he had been singing since he was five and received a stand ovation after his moving performance.

Who is Vinny in Emmerdale?

Although Bradley has played Vinny for a year, viewers have only just learnt his back story.

A couple of months ago it was revealed Vinny isn't Mandy Dingle's son.

Starting to feel guilty lying to the Dingles about being blood related, he told Sam, Lydia and Samson that he's not technically Mandy's son.

Emmerdale's Braley with his on-screen mum Lisa Riley (Credit: ITV)

Mandy told her family how she first met Vinny when he was nine months old, as she went on a first date with Vinny's dad Paul.

She moved in with Paul very quickly and they were all happy for a few years.

However Paul eventually left them, leaving Mandy with the tough choice to either put Vinny in care or raise him as her own.

She made the decision to look after Vinny, however she couldn't legally adopt him.

Sam soon accepted Vinny as a Dingle and welcomed him to the family.

