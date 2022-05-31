Emmerdale star Andy Devine, who played Shadrach Dingle in the soap for 10 years, died after an accidental fall a coroner has concluded.

Yesterday (Monday, May 30) public records confirmed the actor died on January 27 2022.

However his cause of death has just been released.

Andy, who played Shadrach, died earlier this year (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale: How did Andy Devine die?

Andy, who was 79 at the time of his death, appeared to have “lost his balance resulting in a fall” and died in Southport Hospital at the beginning of 2022.

As reported in Sky News, Sefton Senior Coroner Julie Goulding said: “He was unable to get up until his carers arrived to assist him, which was about an hour later.

“Peter had a significant number of serious underlying clinical co-morbidities and notwithstanding all appropriate care and treatment, Peter’s condition deteriorated, culminating in his death.

The coroner added his medical cause of death was determined as ‘hospital acquired pneumonia’ and the cause of death was concluded as an accident.

Andy’s cause of death was recently revealed (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale?

Shadrach Dingle was the brother of Zak Dingle.

The character first appeared in 2000 to attend the funeral of his nephew Butch.

He was the father of Chas Dingle and Gennie Walker.

It was also believed Shadrach was the father of Cain Dingle, however it was later revealed that Zak was Cain’s father, having had a fling with Shadrach’s wife, Faith

But in 2010, Shadrach was killed off in an alcohol abuse storyline.

He bought a pack of beers, but as he walked over a footbridge near the village he half collapsed in pain, which was caused by his liver.

He ended up dropping his cans in the river and went to retrieve them.

However he had terrible pain as a result of his liver and drinking. He ended up losing his balance and falling into the river and drowning.

He was later found by Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk.

