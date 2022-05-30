Emmerdale star Andy Devine, who played Shadrach Dingle, has died at the age of 79.

Andy, who played Shadrach from 2000 until 2010, died in January 2022, however the tragic news has only just emerged.

Public records confirm he died January 27 with his cause of death not yet publicly confirmed.

Andy played Shadrach (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale: Andy Devine

Andy was born in Manchester on February 28 1942.

Before his role in Emmerdale, Andy appeared in Coronation Street.

He also played Barnard Thomas in Queer as Folk and a Draconian Guard in Doctor Who.

Shadrach was in the soap from 2000 until 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale?

Shadrach Dingle was part of the soap’s famous Dingle family. He was the older brother of Zak Dingle.

The character first appeared in 2000 to attend the funeral of his nephew Butch.

He was the father of Chas Dingle and Gennie Walker.

It was also believed Shadrach was the father of Cain Dingle, however it was later revealed that Zak was Cain’s father, having had a fling with Shadrach’s wife, Faith.

During his time in the Dales, Shadrach was a part of many storylines including a friendship with Laurel Thomas and finding his daughter, Gennie.

Shadrach died in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Shadrach was a heavy drinker for most of his life and in 2010 the character died in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline.

In 2010, Shadrach bought a pack of beers, but as he walked over a footbridge he half collapsed in pain, which was caused by his liver.

He ended up dropping his cans in the river and went to retrieve them.

However he had terrible pain as a result of his liver and drinking. He ended up losing his balance and falling into the river and drowning.

He was found by Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk, who dragged him out of the water.

Fans pay tribute to Andy

Fans have now paid tribute to the actor.

One wrote: “I’m very sorry to hear that the Dingle star – Adam Devine died aged 79 earlier in the year – please accept my condolences to all of you to former and current colleagues of Emmerdale.”

I’m very sorry to hear that the Dingle star – Andy Devine died aged 79 earlier in the year – please accept my condolences to all of you to former & current colleagues of @emmerdale — Scott W L Ford (@ScottWLFord) May 30, 2022

Another wrote: “Saddened to learn that Andy Devine (Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale) has died. What a actor (and character).”

Saddened to learn that Andy Devine (Shadrach Dingle in @emmerdale) has died. What a actor (and character). "Oooh me cans" — Gareth Lloyd 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@El_Lloydie) May 30, 2022

A third said: “RIP Andy Devine. Shadrack Dingle was a great character.”

RIP Andy Devine 😥 Shadrack Dingle was a great character ❤ pic.twitter.com/DBwZmem9aA — Mandy Stewart (@MandySt02964772) May 30, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

This week, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm Monday to Friday.

