Emmerdale character Shadrach Dingle was a big part of the village, but the character died in 2010.

Today (Monday, May 30) it was confirmed Shadrach actor Andy Devine died on January 27 2022.

Andy’s character Shadrach became a big part of the soap, but what were his best moments?

Here are eight of Shadrach’s best moments.

Shadrach has had some brilliant moments (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale: 8 of Shadrach Dingle’s best moments

1. Shadrach and Sam’s wallet

Shadrach first appeared in Emmerdale on March 30 2000 when he arrived in the village with son (who was later revealed to be his nephew) Cain and niece Charity for Butch’s funeral.

Charity took Sam’s wallet and Shadrach went to get it back off Cain.

Shadrach took the wallet off Cain and instead of giving it back to Sam, he gave him some money and took the wallet.

2. Drunk Shadrach falls into a grave

In 2004, a drunk Shadrach was walking around the graveyard when he fell into a freshly dug grave.

This was witnessed by Ethan Blake who rushed to get Zak‘s help.

Zak told Ethan his brother his indestructible and to prove his point, Zak threw water onto an unconscious Shadrach.

Zak and Ethan took him back to the Dingles where Shadrack proceeded to fall into the pigpen.

3. Shadrach helps pregnant Laurel

In August 2007, a heavily pregnant Laurel Thomas was in the church vestry, meanwhile Shadrach was asleep in the church.

Emily locked the doors, not knowing they were both in there.

Laurel went into labour and Shadrach rang the church bells to alert the villagers they needed help.

Laurel later gave birth to a baby boy in hospital.

4. Shadrach and baby Daniel

Shadrach showed baby Daniel more love than he ever showed his own kids and Laurel asked him to be his godfather, leaving him thrilled.

He surprised everyone as he bought presents for Daniel and promised to do things with him when he was older.

Shadrach was Daniel’s Godfather (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

5. Daniel’s death

When Daniel was six months old, he died from cot death.

Ashley’s niece Jasmine delivered the heart-breaking news to Shadrach and he broke down in tears learning about his Godson’s death.

It was later revealed that Daniel was actually Melanie and Greg Doland’s son.

There had been a mix-up at the hospital and the baby they had in their care was Ashley and Laurel’s baby – Arthur.

Eventually Arthur came to live with his biological parents.

Shadrach found out Gennie was his daughter at Eli’s party (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

6. Finding Gennie Walker

Through Shadrach and Laurel’s shared grief, he told her he had an affair with a woman called Shirley Pascoe.

Shirley fell pregnant and died in childbirth. Their daughter Genesis (Gennie) was put up for adoption.

Gennie eventually came to the village and recognised the name Shadrach as the name of her birth father at Eli Dingle’s birthday.

Later Gennie told Paddy she believed Shadrach was her dad, but everyone heard when the music turned off.

Shadrach was stunned realising Gennie was his daughter, meanwile Gennie ran out, upset.

7. The bathtub disaster

Shadrach decided to run himself a bath, however he ended up falling asleep, leaving the tub overflowing.

He got a huge shock when the tub leaked so badly it fell through the floor and into the living room.

He ran out of the house, screaming.

8. Shadrach’s death

In 2010, Shadrach died in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline.

Shadrach had bought a pack of beers.

In the heart-breaking scenes he walked over a footbridge and half collapsed in pain, which was caused by his liver.

He ended up dropping his cans in the river and went to retrieve them.

However he had terrible pain as a result of his liver and drinking. He ended up losing his balance and falling into the river and drowning.

He was found by Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk, who dragged him out of the water.

The Dingle family were devastated by his death.

