Emmerdale and EastEnders fans slammed as they complain about soap cancellations

Soap fans have been slammed as they complained about Emmerdale and EastEnders being taken off air after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Last night (Thursday, September 8) at 6.30pm The Palace released a brief statement delivering the devastating news that the Queen died at Balmoral.

Following the news of her death, Emmerdale and EastEnders were cancelled, leaving some fans unhappy and confused with the decision.

The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 (Credit: CNP/SplashNews.com)

Soap fans slammed as they moan about Emmerdale and EastEnders being taken off air

Yesterday lunchtime it was announced there were concerns for the Queen’s health.

News coverage continued throughout the day on BBC One and ITV before the news broke at 6.30pm that the Queen had died.

Regular programming was suspended on ITV and BBC meaning popular soaps Emmerdale and EastEnders were taken off air.

While most fans were completely understanding, others were not impressed, questioning why their favourite shows had been cancelled.

Other soap fans decided to hit back, telling them not to be disrespectful.

EastEnders was cancelled last night (Credit: BBC)

One wrote: “The Queen has just died and all I see is comments asking about EastEnders. Asking why it wasn’t shown. Are people expecting all the TV programmes to carry on as normal?”

A second said: “Our dear Queen has died is what happened! Get a life and have some respect!”

Another added: “People are really starting to [bleep] me off now. Have some bloody respect you ignorant plonkers. Our Queen has died, I’m sure EastEnders can wait.”

Another commented: “Do people realise the Queen has died, or are soaps more important?”

Emmerdale and Corrie have been taken off air tonight (Credit: ITV)

Are the soaps on tonight?

It has been revealed that Thursday’s episode of EastEnders will air on BBC Two tonight (Friday, September 9).

Meanwhile Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been taken off air on ITV tonight.

Instead there will be an extended ITV News special all day.

This will be followed by Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign at 8.30pm.

