Jacqueline Jossa hints at Lauren Branning return as she pays tribute to EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has hinted she could return to EastEnders as she paid tribute to the BBC soap on its 35th anniversary.

The actress, who played Lauren Branning from 2010 until 2018, posted her tribute to the show on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "Happy 35th @bbceastenders!

"I had such an amazing time and loved Lauren Branning with all of my heart! I miss you Lozza, maybe see you again one day!

"Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved!

"Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One commented: "Miss you being on EastEnders."

A second wrote: "You have to come back, especially now Peter is too!"

Another said: "Come back to EastEnders. We miss Lauren Branning."

Jacqueline took over the role of Lauren from Madeline Duggan in 2010.

Jacqueline joined EastEnders in 2010 (Credit: YouTube/EastEnders)

During Jacqueline's time playing Lauren, her character struggled with a drinking problem, gave birth to her first child and discovered her late boyfriend Steven had been cheating on her with her sister, Abi.

On Christmas Day 2017, Lauren and pregnant Abi tried to get their dad Max off the roof of the Vic.

Both sisters ended up falling off the roof and, while Lauren survived, Abi was declared brain stem dead.

After Abi delivered her daughter, who was later called Abi Jr in memory of her mother, Max and Tanya made the decision to turn off her life support.

Lauren left Walford in 2018 with son Louis (Credit: BBC)

After Abi's funeral, Lauren decided to move to to New Zealand where she reunited with Peter Beale, who is the father of her son Louis.

Lauren has been mentioned in this week's episodes as Max learnt that Lauren and Peter had split up.

Peter returned to Walford this week, played by new actor Dayle Hudson, as his younger brother Bobby was left fighting for his life after being attacked.

Peter returned to Walford after nearly five years away (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Since leaving the soap, Jacqueline went onto win the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Would you like to see her return to EastEnders one day?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

