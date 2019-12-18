EastEnders announce return of Peter Beale - played by a new actor

Peter Beale is returning to EastEnders next year after five years away from Walford.

Actor Dayle Hudson is taking over the role from previous incarnation, Ben Hardy, who has gone on to star in Hollywood films including Bohemian Rhapsody.

Dayle will be the seventh actor to take on the character.

Peter is back, looking a bit different (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans shocked at pre-watershed violence

During his time in Walford, Peter was at the centre of numerous storylines.

He had a turbulent love life and a fractious relationship with his dad, Ian.

But the most notable was the death of his twin sister, Lucy.

Peter wanted to find out who murdered his twin sister, Lucy (Credit: BBC)

Peter was at the heart of the 'Who Killed Lucy?' storyline in 2014, determined to uncover the events that led to his sister's demise.

Dayle's a talented actor who captures [Peter's] complexity perfectly.

Following a nearly year-long investigation and in a special week of unmissable live episodes to mark EastEnders' 30th Anniversary, the killer was revealed as Peter's younger half-brother, Bobby.

Peter couldn't cope with the news, nor the fact the rest of the Beale family were covering up for Bobby, so left Walford for a new a life in New Zealand with fiancée Lauren Branning.

Peter wouldn't cover for Bobby, so left (Credit: BBC)

So just what brings him back to Walford after all these years?

And how will he cope seeing Bobby has been released from jail and is back at home?

EastEnders will be Dayle's first television appearance.

Dayle said: "I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors.

"Peter has been away for some time so I can't wait to find out what he's been up to and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him."

Could Lauren return with him? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa hints she will return to EastEnders

Jon Sen, Executive Producer EastEnders added: "As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he'd be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford.

"Peter's a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle's a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly.

"I welcome him to the company and can't wait to start working with him."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!