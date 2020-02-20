EastEnders fans baffled by Mo Harris's age

Fans of EastEnders have been left baffled by Mo Harris's age realising she's clocked up almost as many years as Dot Cotton.

It was recently mentioned that Big Mo would be turning 84 this month, which came as a shock to some viewers.

They were even more amazed to learn that Mo and Dot are close in age, as Dot is also in her 80s.

where were u when u found out mo slater is older than dot cotton pic.twitter.com/DEyXiBURe7 — ellie #2 (@ashpanesars) February 19, 2020

as if mo slater is older than dot 💀💀 — ellie #2 (@ashpanesars) February 19, 2020

MO IS OLDER THAN DOT — Emma (@team_allen) February 19, 2020

Screaming at the GC’s reaction to finding out Mo is actually older than Dot pic.twitter.com/oNcxqKanMh — Josh (@sharonsballum) February 19, 2020

HOW HAVE I JUST FOUND OUT MO IS OLDER THAN DOT THAT AINT RIGHT — rosie (@whitneydeans) February 19, 2020

Recently, Jean asked Habiba to sort out a 50th birthday party for Kat, however she thought the party was for Mo.

When Habiba told residents Mo was turning 50, they were shocked, of course, but it was later revealed it was actually Kat.

In real life, Laila Morse, who plays Mo, is a decade younger than her alter ego as she is 74.

Dot is in her 80s (Credit: BBC)

June Brown, who plays Dot, recently turned 93.

Dot ended up leaving Walford recently after Martin Fowler told her he was responsible for stealing her money.

However, it was Sonia who took the cash in order to pay off a blackmailer.

As if Mo is older than Dot.

Currently the soap is celebrating its 35th anniversary and residents of Albert Square are on a boat celebrating The Vic winning Best Pub in London.

During the episodes, Tracey the barmaid confessed to Mo that she one had a one-night stand with Phil Mitchell.

Tracey told Mo about her night with Phil (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil and Ben take revenge

Mo turned to Tracey and said: "You and Phil Mitchell?" Clearly shocked by the revelation.

Tracey then confirmed saying: "It was years ago, just one night. Saying that, a night would be a generous description," and the pair began laughing.

Viewers know the party doesn't go to plan as the boat crashed causing lower decks to take on water.

Linda is trapped in the lower decks (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: Martin Kemp confused about why EastEnders' Mick didn't save Linda Carter

Linda is currently trapped in the kitchen and Dennis is locked in the boat's changing rooms.

Will they be able to get out in time?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Did you know Mo and Dot were only three years apart in age? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!