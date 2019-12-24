EastEnders' Clair Norris looks stunning as she parties for Jasmine Armfield's 21st birthday

Actress Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders, looks stunning in pictures from co-star Jasmine Armfield's 21st birthday party.

Clair posted pictures from the event on her Instagram page.

In the first picture, Clair can be seen with friends including Clay Milner Russell, who plays Bobby Beale in the BBC soap, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell and Clair's boyfriend Lewis Wood.

Clair captioned the post: "Disco vs Hippie - Jas's 21st."

Fans and friends rushed to comment.

Tilly wrote: "Peace and love."

One fan commented: "Gorgeous."

A second said: "Love these photos x."

Clair's joined EastEnders in 2017 as Bernadette, one of Karen Taylor's children.

Bernadette is one of Karen's six children (Credit: BBC)

Last New Year's Eve, Bernie came out to Karen, but unfortunately she hasn't been lucky in love.

She fell for her best friend Tiffany, however Tiff fell for Bernie's brother Keegan, who she is now married to.

Tiffany ended up catfishing Bernie in an attempt to help her move on and find love, but it backfired.

Bernadette eventually forgave Tiff and even helped her and Keegan elope.

Although Bernie may not have found love, she recently became an auntie for the third time, as her brother Keanu and his fiancé Louise recently welcomed a daughter, who they named Peggy.

Bernadette's brother Keanu recently welcomed a baby girl (Credit: BBC)

Although Bernie doesn't know it, she will become an auntie once again when Sharon Taylor gives birth, as she pregnant with Keanu's child.

With the truth set to come out this Christmas as Sharon's husband Phil learns the truth, what will that mean for Keanu and Sharon?

