EastEnders' James Bye 'nearly broke Max Bowden's neck' during violent stunt

Actor James Bye admitted he nearly broke his EastEnders co-star Max Bowden's neck during a violent stunt.

James, who plays Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, was preparing for the scene where Ben Mitchell, played by Max, dangled Martin off the bridge in order to scare him into working for him.

But as the pair larked around beforehand, James pulled Max up from off the floor and disaster nearly stuck.

Jimmy and Max play Martin Fowler and Ben Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to The Sun Online, James said: "We did one scene, me and Max, and I nearly broke his neck didn't I?"

Max then added: "It wasn't in action, that's why. Not even in rehearsals, just as we were about to go."

James replied: "I pulled him up a little prematurely, and he weren't ready and he snapped his neck, and we had a little bit of a fallout didn't we."

He then joked adding: "He got all cocky on set like, 'I'm the new Ben, I'm gonna take you down' just to let him know who's been there longer and who's the better recast..."

The characters have had a lot of violent altercations (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Martin got involved with Ben earlier this year.

After Martin's wife Stacey attacked Ben's dad Phil, Ben warned them to leave Walford and he'd take care of Phil.

However, when Martin returned due to his daughter Bex attempting to take her own life, Ben forced him to work for him.

Although Ben has taken a step back from his criminal activities, leaving his employee Tubbs in charge, Martin is still doing jobs for Tubbs.

Stacey attacked Phil (Credit: BBC)

In last night's episode (December 23 2019) after doing a job, Martin and Tubbs ran someone over, but who was it?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

