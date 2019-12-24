EastEnders viewers confused as Tommy's handheld game cuts out along with Slaters electricity

Viewers of EastEnders were left confused as Tommy Moon's handheld game cut out along with the Slaters electricity.

Fans of the BBC soap know the Slater family are currently at war with the Panesar brothers.

For months, Mo Harris has been hiding the fact they need to leave the house.

Recently, Kat, her boyfriend Kush and Jean were shocked to learn the house owner Janine Butcher was selling to the Panesar brothers: Kheerat, Jags and Vinny.

The Panesar brothers own No.31 Albert Square (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Realising they had young children living there, the brothers gave them till the new year to find a new home.

Tommy's handheld would not have gone out in a power cut.

Although Kat talked Kheerat into letting them stay, he told them he'd be upping the rent.

But the Slaters weren't having it and barricaded themselves in the house, refusing to leave and refusing to pay more than what they were already paying.

The Panesars cut the power at No.31 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Panesars soon hit back and in last night's episode (December 23 2019) they cut the electric out at Number 31.

Whilst Kat, Kush, Kat's son Tommy and Mo were relaxing on the sofa, the power went out.

But viewers noticed something strange.

As the power went out, so did Tommy's handheld game - which has a rechargeable battery.

Tommy didn't save his game during the powercut so lost his progress....he has a 3DS #Eastenders — Tom Armstrong (@BigBadTomA) December 23, 2019

Tommy's handheld would not have gone out in a power cut.😳😆 #EastEnders — 🎄Mike🎄 (@1miketaylor) December 23, 2019

Tommy it’s not even plugged in #Eastenders — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Dion🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DionPetrie) December 23, 2019

Tommy was playing a 3DS. It shouldn’t have gone off when the power went out 😂 #EastEnders — Jason (@PhantomDrifters) December 23, 2019

Tommy must of been playing with 1%batt #Eastenders — Johnny Collins (@JohnnyCollins25) December 23, 2019

As the power went out, Tommy yelled: "I ain't saved where I'm up to on my game."

However this can be explained.

Tommy wasn't happy his game was interrupted (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Although Tommy was playing a handheld device, if he was playing an online game the wifi going out would've stopped has game.

With the Slaters having no electricity, will they eventually be forced to leave their home?

ED! has contacted EastEnders reps for comment.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

