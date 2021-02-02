EastEnders spoilers reveal Kush and Whitney kiss. But will they become more than friends?

Over recent weeks, Whitney has been growing close to Gray Atkins as she’s been helping him look after his kids.

However she ends up sharing a kiss with Kush in upcoming episodes.

In next week’s scenes, Dotty asks Kush for an answer on the spare room in their house. Martin doesn’t want Kush to move out, but later he tells Whitney that he’ll take it.

Kush and Whitney go on a housemate date (Credit: BBC)

Later, both Whitney and newly single Kush have no plans for Valentine’s Day.

Kush soon asks Whitney if she wants to have a housemate date. As they pick up snacks at the Minute Mart, Bernie notices the flirtation growing between them.

Later as they sit down for a movie, they realise the pizza they ordered has come in the shape of a heart. And it’s not long before the power ends up cutting out.

Kush and Whitney kiss (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: James Farrar joins soap as ‘charismatic’ Zack Hudson

As Whitney gathers candles, Kush is starting to see the signs. When she returns they share another moment and end up kissing.

Will they becoming more than friends? And will Gray find out?

EastEnders: Whitney and Kush

Recently Whitney and Kush were having a laugh on the market in Albert Square.

As Gray spotted the two spending time together, it became clear he was jealous. This led to some fans fearing the solicitor will kill either Kush or Whitney.

Whitney has been helping Gray since Chantelle’s death. But she has no idea he killed his wife (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: First look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Last year Gray killed his wife Chantelle, who he had abused for years. More recently, he appeared to kill Tina Carter.

Could Gray end up going after Whitney or Kush if he finds out about their kiss?

Kush’s exit

This year, Kush will be leaving EastEnders. It was confirmed last year that actor Davood Ghadami would be leaving the BBC soap.

However his exit storyline has not been revealed.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.