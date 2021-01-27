EastEnders fans have predicted Gray Atkins will kill again.

Last year, Gray murdered his wife Chantelle by pushing her on to a dishwasher, which had an upwards facing knife in it. More recently he killed Tina Carter. But could he kill again?

Since Chantelle’s death, Whitney Dean has been helping friend and solicitor Gray to look after his kids, unaware of his role in his wife’s death.

Gray killed his wife Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 26) Gray spotted Whitney on the market have a joke with her friend Kush.

As a jealous looking Gray approached, he told Whitney he had an idea. Later, he told Mack and Mia’s grandmother Karen that Whitney would be taking care of the kids more often.

Gray didn’t look happy to see Whitney and Kush having a laugh together (Credit: BBC)

However fans fear that Gray is now going to go kill again, going after either Kush or Whitney.

Gray is going to kill Kush isn't he? Either that or he's going to control Whitney and try to kill her? Is Gray becoming Leo 2.0? @bbceastenders #eastenders — Jolly Holly (@HollyWe16626271) January 26, 2021

Gray will try and kill whitney, he wont succeed and then thats how his secret will be revealed as Chantel and Tinas killer #EastEnders — 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#EndSars #EndSWAT 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@TemishasNailRM) January 27, 2021

It’s the third kill that will make Gray a serial killer. Kush better make it out of Walford alive! #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ (@BovarysComplnt) January 26, 2021

EastEnders: Will Gray kill Kush?

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed if Gray will kill again, actor Davood Ghadami will be leaving his role as Kush.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed Kush’s exit last year telling Metro.co.uk: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Davood will be leaving EastEnders. But his exit plot has not been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at the BBC, added: “Davood is a fantastic actor and a hugely popular company member, so we will miss him hugely.”

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed what Kush’s exit story is, an insider told the publication it’s a “huge plot.”

The insider said last year: “Bosses have a huge plot planned but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet, in fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021.

“It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

