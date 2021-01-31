EastEnders has signed hunky model James Farrar to play a bad boy newcomer.

The model and former Hollyoaks star will play Zack Hudson who is described as being “charismatic”.

He’s set to ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford on screen in March.

However, not much is known about the character but soap bosses have promised he will be an explosive addition.

The BBC described him as: “An unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane.

“A lone wolf, Zack had a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached.

“Forever the ladies’ man, Zack is sure to ruffle a few feathers when he arrives in Walford. Will he finally find the home he’s always needed or will trouble follow him to Albert Square?”

James graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. However, he has appeared in numerous television shows including Call the Midwife, Silent Witness and Blank Shores.

James Farrar appeared in Hollyoaks in 2012 as well as a host of other shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Model James Farrar ‘thrilled to join EastEnders’

However, in a statement James said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

“As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

Meanwhile, Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added: “James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson.

“We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner…”

Could Zack be connected to Chelsea Fox’s drugs gang? Or could he be one of Ruby Allen’s enemies?

However, fans will have to wait a few months before they find out.

