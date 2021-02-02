EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

EastEnders spoilers in pictures for next week see Max struggling to cope as he misses his daughter, Abi, while Kush and Whitney find romance on Valentine’s Day.

Elsewhere, Denise is still missing and the police arrive with news about Tina.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers next week.

1. Max hits rock bottom

Max is still struggling in the wake of his split with Linda.

He’s missing his late daughter Abi, so when he finds a flyer for a clairvoyant he gives them a call.

When the clairvoyant arrives, Max is sceptical about what she tells him.

He doesn’t know what to believe and get upset, unable to cope.

Max drowns his troubles in a bottle of whisky and later opens up about his feelings to Jack.

But will Jack be able to help his brother get through his low point?

2. Romance for Whitney and Kush

Whitney is thrilled when Kush agrees to rent the spare room at Dot’s house.

Kush and Whitney bond over the fact neither of them have plans for Valentine’s Day.

The friends decide to wallow together and organise a night in.

But as they get snacks for the evening, Bernie notices the chemistry between them.

The pair settle down for their movie and are amused to see their pizza is heart-shaped.

When the power cuts out, Whitney goes to find candles and soon the pair are kissing.

3. Chelsea fears the worst

As the hunt for missing Denise continues, everyone is starting to panic.

But no one is more worried than Chelsea, who is hiding a huge secret from everyone.

4. The police have news on Tina

DCI Arthurs tells Mick and Shirley that someone matching Tina’s description has been spotted.

The woman was seen shoplifting and gave her name before running away.

Mick is relieved Tina is okay, while Shirley beats herself up about not being there for her.

Gray panics when Shirley admits she can’t sit around and is going to track Tina down herself.

5. Sharon gets a rude awakening

Sharon wakes up to find removal men in her living room.

She later discovers they have been sent by Kathy and is fuming.

Kathy pleads with Sharon to tell her what happened with Ian.

Sharon maintains that she’s just as worried about Ian as Kathy is, but Kathy doesn’t buy it.

