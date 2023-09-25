EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stacey is subjected to more terror courtesy of Theo. But where will it stop?

Meanwhile, Freddie confronts his father – but will he get the closure he needs?

And, Jay is caught out over his meetings with Nadine. All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Martin delivers bad news to Stacey

Stacey is nervous ahead of the Stalking Protection Order hearing against Theo, but soon Martin delivers more bad news. He shows Stacey the Secret Cam posters Theo has plastered all over the Square.

Stacey is furious and storms off to confront Theo, but he’s already on his way to court smartly dressed. Stacey fears the worst as she knows the judge could fall for his act.

2. Will Stacey get justice?

Stacey is worried Theo’s outward appearance may sway the judge in his favour. She heads to court to have her say and arrives just as the case is being made against him.

But when Theo’s solicitor addresses the court, he tears apart her reputation and character. Stacey soon finds she can’t control herself any longer…

3. Stacey gets a terrifying shock

Following the magistrate’s decision, Stacey is aware the consequences are huge. Theo, however, is determined this changes nothing and that he and Stacey love each other.

With Theo convinced they’re meant to be together, he breaks into the house and gets Stacey alone. She’s terrified and it’s not long before a shocking incident unfolds…

4. Freddie confronts his dad

Freddie gets a friend request from Graham Foster and is shaken, but decides to block him. However, Gina encourages Freddie to confront his father and Freddie decides that’s what he needs to do.

Freddie demands Graham admits he raped Little Mo. However, Foster insists it’s lies and that if Freddie doesn’t leave, he’ll call the police.

5. Freddie lashes out

Freddie can’t believe how cold and remorseless his dad was and worries he shares DNA with a monster, but Anna tries to reassure him. Things are no better when he fails to put things right with Bobby and has a row with Stacey.

He also has an altercation with a stranger – but how much worse can his day get?

6. Anna fights for Freddie

Anna appeals to Bobby over his friendship with Freddie and explains what’s really going on. Bobby is shocked to hear about Graham Foster and he and Anna go to look for Freddie, worried he might do something stupid.

7. Lily can’t cope

During a family meal at Kat and Phil‘s, Lily loses her temper with crying Charli and has a meltdown about being a good mum. Kat races after her and shares her own experience of having Zoe so young.

She reassures Lily she will be a great mum, but it’s clear Lily is not convinced.

8. Jay caught out

Ben has a go at Jay over his nighttime disappearances. Callum offers upset Jay a shoulder to cry on, but Jay insists he’s okay and is just connecting with new friends.

Nadine later attempts to pick Callum up, but he warns her he’s a police detective. Callum later sees Nadine with Jay and starts to worry. Will he realise Nadine and Jay are involved?

9. Tony ‘returns’ to haunt Whitney

Whitney and Zack sit down with the social worker for their fostering assessment. Whitney is forced to go over her past, including Tony King’s abuse. It leaves her worried it might impact her chances of fostering.

Zack and Whit await another visit later in the week. But they soon discover they needn’t have worried as they are approved for the next stage. The social worker explains she thinks they have a lot to give to kids in the fostering system.

10. Rocky messes up

Rocky wants some alone time with Kathy so sets up a picnic at the car lot. But she’s furious when she finds he’s wasted money they don’t have. Rocky soon realises he must take drastic action, but what will he do?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.