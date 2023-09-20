EastEnders fans ‘work out’ real reason Nadine has ‘targeted’ Jay after ‘random’ meeting

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, September 19), Jay apologised to Nadine for how he had acted with her.

He bought her a drink before heading back to her place to continue the night there.

EastEnders fans have now ‘worked out’ the real reason Nadine has targeted Jay.

Jay spent the night at Nadine’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jay slept at Nadine’s place

Last night, Jay bumped into Nadine and apologised for how he reacted the other day.

He then took her for a cocktail as Nadine explained that she was an escort as it paid for her uni fees. Jay promised not to judge as he enjoyed spending time with the Lola lookalike.

Afterwards, Nadine invited Jay back to her place where the drinks continued to flow.

As Nadine tried to make a move on Jay, Jay rejected her advances. Nadine then said that Jay could stay the night at hers at a reduced rate if they didn’t have sex.

With Nadine knocking £5o off her usual rate, Jay cuddled up to her and slept in her bed for the night.

Fans reckon that Emma is behind Nadine’s interest in Jay (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ real reason Nadine targeted Jay

Being spooked out by the uncanny resemblance of Nadine to Lola, fans have no ‘worked out’ the real reason Nadine has targeted Jay.

They don’t think that Nadine bumping into Jay was a coincidence. Instead, they think that Emma has set the whole thing up and paid Nadine to dress up like Lola to tempt Jay.

She could then use this against him so that she can have access to Lexi.

One fan wondered: “Anyone else think this new Nadine girl might be Emma’s daughter?”

Another commented: “Nadine inviting Jay back to her place. Don’t do it Jay she isn’t Lola. She could be working with Emma and taking advantage of you.”

Nadine inviting Jay back to her place. Don't do it Jay she isn't Lola 😭💔. She could be working with Emma and taking advantage of you. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/D5mbQuIh7I — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) September 19, 2023

@bbceastenders Until somebody else addresses Nadine (Not counting her ordering a drink at Kathys as Kathy did not talk to her) I don’t believe she is real if/after they do I think she has been hired by Emma to tempt Jay in a sick attempt to temp Jay to discredit him #EastEnders — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) September 19, 2023

#EastEnders Jay & Nadine storyline is similar to Daniel and sex worker story on #Corrie. The difference is Nadine knew where to find Jay I think Emma is behind this. It is weird a random woman just appears. She wants something from Jay and it isn't love. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) September 19, 2023

A third person said: “Until somebody else addresses Nadine (Not counting her ordering a drink at Kathy’s as Kathy did not talk to her) I don’t believe she is real if/after they do I think she has been hired by Emma to tempt Jay in a sick attempt to temp Jay to discredit him.”

A fourth EastEnders viewer suggested: “EastEnders’ Jay and Nadine storyline is similar to Daniel and sex worker story on Corrie. The difference is Nadine knew where to find Jay I think Emma is behind this. It is weird a random woman just appears. She wants something from Jay and it isn’t love.”

Could Emma be behind all of this? (Credit: BBC)

Could Emma be behind Nadine’s interest in Jay?

Emma’s proved that she’ll do anything to see Lexi – she even slept with Phil and attempted to blackmail him.

But, could Emma be paying Nadine to dress up like Lola and get close to Jay? Is this all a set up?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Is Emma working with Nadine? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!