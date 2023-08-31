EastEnders fans furious with soap for ‘ruining’ Freddie as they spot history repeating itself

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, August 30), Anna snapped at Bobby and turned to Freddie to cope with her mum’s return.

Heading into the chippie, Anna soon kissed Freddie and told him that nothing was going on between her and Bobby.

EastEnders fans have been left furious with the soap for ‘ruining’ Freddie as they spot history repeating itself.

Anna turned to Freddie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie and Anna kissed

Last night in EastEnders, Gina and Anna sat down with Cindy as she tried to explain herself. Gina realised that Cindy hadn’t returned for them and went off to Peggy’s.

Anna joined her and started drowning her sorrows and Gina got high. Bobby tried to speak to Anna but she soon snapped at him before turning to Freddie instead.

Anna then kissed Freddie whilst her sister was still in Peggy’s, worrying her family after overdosing on drugs.

Is a similar love triangle in the works? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast soap as they spot history repeating

A love triangle seems to have started between Bobby, Freddie and Anna and EastEnders fans have been quick to blast the soap for ‘ruining’ Freddie as they spot history repeating itself.

They reckon that their situation will be very similar to Cindy’s love triangle with Ian and Wicksy.

One fan commented: “I wonder if Bobby is Ian and Freddie is Wicksy, and they’re trying to recreate that dynamic. Disappointed in Anna, she’s done it to hurt Bobby. I mean, Freddie is/was his best mate. She took him to Bobby’s place of work to have sex. I mean, who goes to the chippie to bang… Freddie has messed up big time. Not cool.”

“Can’t believe Freddie has done this!! Ruins the character for me imo. I was hoping they’d just make him a generally nice bloke who would be best friends with Bobby through thick and thin,” said one more.

Another person complained: “I’ve always liked Freddie and his and Bobby’s friendship, like it’s gonna be ruined.”

“Freddie broke the bro-code,” said someone else.

Pregnancy shock

Others are convinced Anna will end up pregnant. One person suggested: “Well that’s Anna pregnant then isn’t it,” with this being exactly what happened with the Cindy love triangle.

Oh Anna is totally finding out she's pregnant in a month or so #EastEnders — Tay Alex 🤪 (@TayHaynes90) August 31, 2023

Calling it now. Freddie’s gonna get Anna pregnant from this ONS. Anna talking about ‘happy accidents’. The parenting classes poster in the bg in the chippy. Both of them have issues with a parent… Poor Bobby 👀 Are we gonna get part 2 of his villain arc soon? 😅 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lOyG1uOsYi — Effie (@WhatTheEffie_) August 30, 2023

Well that’s Anna pregnant then isn’t it 🤣 #Eastenders — jodie (@__jodie___) August 30, 2023

Another fan agreed: “Oh Anna is totally finding out she’s pregnant in a month or so.”

A final viewer noted: “Calling it now. Freddie’s gonna get Anna pregnant from this ONS. Anna talking about ‘happy accidents’. The parenting classes poster in the bg in the chippy. Both of them have issues with a parent… Poor Bobby. Are we gonna get part two of his villain arc soon?”

Things get messy (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as the love triangle escalates further?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, the Anna, Bobby and Freddie love triangle escalates further.

As Anna and Freddie feel guilty about sleeping together, will Bobby find out about their betrayal? Do we have another Ian, Cindy and Wicksy situation on the horizon?

