EastEnders spoilers tonight: Anna ‘seeks comfort’ with Freddie…

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 30), Anna ‘seeks comfort’ with Freddie after her mum’s arrival.

As she struggles to process Cindy’s return, Anna turns to Freddie for support.

But, how will Bobby react to Anna’s choice of shoulder to cry on in EastEnders spoilers?

Anna turns to Freddie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna ‘seeks comfort’ with Freddie

After last night’s (Tuesday, August 29) huge Cindy return, Anna leaves her party with Gina.

Bobby worries to Ian that Cindy and Anna will despise him for Lucy’s death and goes to Peggy’s to check on Anna.

Anna then ‘seeks comfort’ in Freddie as they head to the chippy together. But, should Bobby be worried as Anna turns to his best friend instead of him?

Phil’s not pleased to see Ian back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil wants Ian gone

Ian does his best to keep himself away from Phil and Sharon but it’s not long before Phil urges him to leave.

Sharon later decides to speak to Ian before he heads back to speak to Kathy.

Kathy’s still not pleased with Cindy’s return and is even more taken aback when Ian explains her relationship with the Knights. But, can Ian make amends with his mum?

Anna and Gina are in trouble (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna and Gina get into trouble

Anna and Gina struggle to process their mum turning up and back into their lives again.

In The Vic, Cindy tries to explain herself to Anna and Gina as they confront her over her whereabouts.

Unable to cope with their mum’s presence, the girls go to Peggy’s and drown their sorrows.

As trouble brews, George worries when he’s unsure of where the girls are.

George and Cindy head out to track down their daughters as George’s worst fears become a reality. But, what’s happened to the girls?

