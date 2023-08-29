EastEnders spoilers tonight: George confronts Cindy as she confesses what really happened all those years ago

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal the truth about Cindy’s disappearance as George confronts her.

Meanwhile, Ian drowns his sorrows in the launderette, but has he lost Cindy – again?

And how will Walford react when Cindy Beale bursts into The Vic?

All this in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Will George believe Cindy’s tale? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Cindy and George come face to face

After seeing each other last night, George and Cindy are stunned they’re both in Walford. He quickly ushers her into the barrel store and is soon furious to learn she’s not actually there for him or the girls.

George lies to Cindy that Anna and Gina are still in Spain. He then demands answers. But what will she tell him? Can he ever forgive her?

Meanwhile, Linda interrupts their chat and is fuming with George for his secret meetings with another woman. When she admonishes him for all the hard work Elaine has put in for his daughters, Cindy realises George has lied to her…

Miserable Ian is already feeling sorry for himself (Credit: BBC)

Ian drowns his sorrows

Ian heads to the laundrette to be alone, but Peter soon arrives to comfort him.

However, when Peter realises the real reason Ian wanted to keep Cindy away from Walford, he decides to ignore his dad’s feelings.

Peter heads to The Vic to celebrate Anna’s birthday, with Ian hot on his heels…

Anna’s big moment is thrown into chaos (Credit: BBC)

Cindy reveals herself

After discovers Gina and Anna are only next door, Cindy barges past George. She storms into the pub just as Anna is blowing out her candles.

Everyone reels in shock as presumed-dead Cindy is before their eyes.

Meanwhile, Ian heads in to The Vic behind Peter looking for Cindy. He locks eyes with Sharon and Phil and they are clearly shocked to see him.

What will happen? Will Sharon ever forgive Ian? Will Ian lose Cindy to George? How will everyone react to see Cindy back?

And, is it really safe for Cindy and her family to be back in Walford?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.