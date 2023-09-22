In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 21), Kat and Phil finally managed to get married.

Despite Alfie not being there to walk her down the aisle, Kat still got wed to Phil.

But EastEnders fans have been left stunned over multiple elements of the episode – including the fact they got married at all and Kat’s wedding dress.

And one thing they all agree on is the change to Kat’s name in the end credits is NOT okay.

Kat and Phil finally tied the knot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kat and Phil got married

Last night, Kat started to panic when Phil turned up to the wedding without Alfie. Phil had got Mitch to drop Alfie off at the hospital before he went to the wedding.

Phil then lied to Kat that Alfie had gone to Spain because he couldn’t change his flights around.

With Alfie not at the wedding, Kat still decided to marry Phil and finally tied the knot with him.

Meanwhile, Alfie went to the hospital for his prostatectomy and was met by Linda. Linda had spoken to Mitch and had worked out that Alfie had lied to her.

She then sat by his bedside as she supported him through his cancer journey.

Fans can’t get their heads around Kat’s choice of outfit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans annoyed by Kat wedding

EastEnders fans have been left stunned that Kat and Phil actually got married. They never thought that it would’ve worked out between them.

However, they’ve also been left ‘disgusted’ by one element of the wedding in particular – Kat’s wedding dress.

They can’t get behind Kat’s choice of outfit, believing it to be a major fashion failure.

One fan wrote: “Kat and Phil really got married, I’m disgusted lol,” as another added: “2003 Kat would cackle at the idea of her marrying Phil and wearing a hideous tie dye wedding dress in 20 years.”

2003 Kat would cackle at the idea of her marrying Phil and wearing a hideous tie dye wedding dress in 20 years. #EastEnders https://t.co/iAsNOqMZKY — Conán (@StaceysBoots) September 21, 2023

Did Kat go on a £50 budget version of Say Yes To The Dress?! #EastEnders — 🌟 Ash 🌟 (@AshCake1987) September 21, 2023

kat’s dress is so horrid i can’t #EastEnders — denise fox + suki panesar apologist (@ravisredeluxbar) September 21, 2023

Another person commented: “Did Kat go on a £50 budget version of Say Yes To The Dress?!”

A final EastEnders viewer complained: “Kat’s dress is so horrid, I can’t.”

But these comments pale in comparison to how fans felt when the end credits rolled. Kat Slater has already been renamed Kat Mitchell. Viewers are absolutely not here for it.

“Kat Mitchell is without doubt the worst decision TPTB have ever made. It’s not iconic, it’s horrific,” raged one after seeing the name change.

Another agreed: “How am I supposed to continue watching this show? RIP Kat Slater you will always be famous.”

“Kat Mitchell in the credits. In the words of Angie Watts they will pay….with blood!!” shared one more.

Someone else said: “OMG it’s actually full on official (For now) Mrs Kat/Kathleen Mitchell. Seriously?!!!”

Alfie’s ill, but will Kat find out? (Credit: BBC)

Will Kat and Phil’s marriage be a happy one?

Phil’s currently keeping Alfie’s huge secret – Alfie has prostate cancer and had lied about getting the all-clear.

If Kat finds out that Phil has been keeping this from her, she’s not going to be happy. After all, it was only a few episodes ago that Phil promised Kat that he’d be honest with her from now on. He is, of course, also keeping the secret he slept with Emma Harding last week!

But, will Kat and Phil’s marriage be a happy one? Or, is it doomed to fail?

