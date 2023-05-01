EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Reiss’ secret is exposed to a devastated Sonia. What has he been hiding? And will she forgive him?

Meanwhile, Linda is at war with Nish and Sharon after The Vic’s new co-owner is revealed. Can she win them back round?

And, the Square gets a very special celebrity visitor.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Reiss’ secret revealed

Kathy tells Rocky to drop it when he shares that he overheard Reiss on the phone. At the coronation party, Rocky is close to telling Sonia the truth, but Reiss arrives and stops him.

Later, Rocky confronts Reiss and demands the truth, just as Sonia walks in. Sonia is soon wanting answers of her own.

Reiss is forced to confess. Furious Sonia orders him out of her life.

2. Will Sonia forgive Reiss?

Martin comforts a completely devastated Sonia after Reiss’ confession. She can’t believe she fell for his lies.

Reiss, meanwhile, has slept in his car. Eve finds him and, taking pity, hears his side of the story.

Eve goes to see Sonia and urges her to hear Reiss out. But will Sonia listen?

Lola later offers Sonia some advice and an observation about love that affects Sonia deeply. Does she see a future with Reiss?

3. Linda’s deceit revealed

Linda hasn’t yet been honest with either Sharon or the Panesars about the future of The Vic. When she then gets Mick’s Presumption of Death certificate she is distraught.

Linda knows it’s time to come clean about her plans. But Suki overhears the certificate has arrived and tells Nish there are no more obstacles and The Vic is theirs.

Meanwhile, Linda explains to Alfie she’s got a mystery buyer and is only keeping Nish and Suki on the hook until the cash is sorted.

Nish, Suki and their associates sweep in and Linda is forced to tell them she’s pulling out of the deal.

Linda then has to come clean to Sharon and a huge fight breaks out. Sharon is heartbroken and furious at her friend’s betrayal. Can Linda get her to understand her side of things?

As Sharon rages, Linda’s mum, Elaine, walks in – she’s the new co-owner of The Vic. How will the locals react?

4. Elaine makes an enemy

Elaine makes her presence felt in The Vic, charming some punters and putting others in their place.

Nish’s intimidation tactics don’t work on her. However, after the bar is trashed in the night it looks like Elaine has made a dangerous enemy.

More EastEnders spoilers

5. Lola forced to quit

Lola is tired and emotional after a difficult day at the salon. She accepts she needs to stop working, but how will she and Jay cope financially now?

6. Ben under pressure

Callum begs Ben to slow down with work, but he is determined to do all he can to support Jay and Lola. When Lola gives up work, he takes on even more overtime.

Ben works flat out, but soon breaks down, exhuasted. So overtired he forgets to pick up Lexi at an arranged time.

Losing control, Ben’s fists are soon flying. Can anyone help him before he realises he’s gone too far?

7. Kim has a panic attack

Kim needs to drive somewhere for work, but has a panic attack behind the wheel. Denzel finds her and thinks she’s having a heart attack.

He makes sure she’s okay and encourages her to tell Howie. But as she heads to court the next day, she fails to come clean.

Kim has another attack. Things then get worse when the judge’s verdict is delivered.

As she struggles with everything, will she find the strength to tell Howie the truth about her anxiety?

8. Karen begs Suki

Worried for Keanu’s safety, Karen talks to Suki mother-to-mother. She begs her to get Nish to drop his vendetta against her son.

9. Cheryl Baker arrives!

Rocky panics when Sonia pulls out of a performance at Kathy’s Eurovision themed party so calls an old friend. Cheryl Baker from Bucks Fizz arrives to save the day!

The performance goes ahead with Jean filling in for Sonia! The Eurovision bash is a raging success.

10. Stacey’s money troubles worsen

Stacey is worried about money when Alfie and Freddie both move out. She turns back to the cameras in a bid to raise more funds.

