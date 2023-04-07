The EastEnders actor who plays socially awkward Reiss Colwell on the show has got fans unexpectedly hot under the collar.

He may be a bit of a geek on the hit BBC One soap, but fans have decided that the actor behind Reiss is quite fit in real life.

A headshot of Jonny Freeman has surfaced, with many admirers enjoying the star’s neater beard, smouldering stare and lack of wispy comb-over.

EastEnders actor behind Reiss is ‘so good-looking’

After spotting the professional snap, one fan cooed: “OMG he is so good looking, he looks so different in real life.” Another concurred: “What a difference… shocker.”

While a third said: “Very handsome, should have kept him like that.”

It’s all a far cry from the role of dorky Reiss on EastEnders, who loves nothing more than an aubergine cardigan and thick-rimmed glasses.

Jonny joined the cast of EastEnders in late 2022, playing Dot Branning’s great-nephew and Sonia Fowler‘s love interest.

Despite his bumbling approach, Reiss managed to woo Sonia and then revealed that he’s already married to someone else!

