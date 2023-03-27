EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia reels at Rocky’s shock revelation

EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed that, as preparations get underway for Rocky and Kathy’s wedding, Sonia is left reeling at a shock confession from the groom. What does Rocky tell a stunned Sonia?

In other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Lola and Jay panic when the hospital calls unexpectedly. Has something changed in Lola’s tumour diagnosis?

Meanwhile, Keanu proposes to a shocked and horrified Sharon. And Linda waits for news of Janine and her plea.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Rocky has some shocking news for Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Rocky makes shock confession to Sonia

As he and Kathy meet with the Vicar to discuss their impending wedding, Rocky worries that his past is about to catch up with him. At home, Kathy gushes to Bobby about finding her second chance at love.

Struggling with his guilt, Rocky sneaks out to the backyard. There he bumps into Sonia, who is concerned by his stressed-out state. Rocky reveals that he got married 25 years ago and was never divorced. What will she do with this information?

What news does an unexpected hospital appointment hold for Lola and Jay? (Credit: BBC)

Lola makes an unexpected trip to the hospital

Lola is hard at work preparing for her charity fundraising event. She is interrupted when the hospital calls her in for an early appointment. While Lola panics, Jay tries to hide his concerns – staying positive for her benefit. What will the doctors tell Lola?

Keanu plans a grand gesture for Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Keanu surprises Sharon with a shock proposal

It’s the grand opening of Boxing Den. Kat, Sharon and Phil host an opening event for the occasion. Eager to impress his dad, Ben steps in to box as one of the competitors is taken ill. Unfortunately, the demo match doesn’t go well. Meanwhile, Keanu is feeling down after being rejected by Sharon again.

However, he is boosted by some words of advice from Sam and Karen. He declares his love for Sharon at the gym, proposing in front of a shocked audience.

Alfie tries to distract Linda with a trip to the gym opening (Credit: BBC)

Linda gets some news

Linda stresses while she waits for her lawyer to share news of Janine’s plea status. She worries that there might be a drawn-out trial. Sharon and Alfie try to cheer her up, dragging her along to the gym opening.

At the gym, Linda and Alfie bond over their shared history with boxing. Then, Linda gets her update on Janine. But has she pled guilty?

