TWO Strictly stars join EastEnders as new family take over The Vic

EastEnders has announced that Linda Carter’s mum, Elaine Peacock, will become the new co-owner of The Vic.

Elaine will bring her new family to the pub – the Knight Family.

As part of this new family, two Strictly stars will be joining the cast of EastEnders.

The Knights are coming to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Two Strictly stars to join EastEnders

As part of the new Knight family, EastEnders has cast Strictly Come Dancing stars Molly Rainford and Colin Salmon.

Molly appeared in the 2022 series of Strictly, with Colin appearing back in 2012.

Molly will be playing the role of Anna Knight. Francesca Henry also stars as her sister Gina Knight.

Colin will be playing the role of family patriarch, George Knight – Elaine Peacock’s new lover.

Joining them in the role of Elaine Peacock will be Harriet Thorpe.

Harriet has appeared in TV shows such as Absolutely Fabulous and has had an impressive West End career.

Completing the family will be their pet Chihuahua, Tyson.

Colin Salmon, who has starred in multiple films and TV shows, including James Bond, announces: “I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman having been born in the East End myself.

“I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy.”

Molly Rainford added: “I’m SUPER excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders.

“It’s such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it’s an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival.

“I’ve already met a few familiar faces from my time on Strictly and I can’t wait to meet and be a part of the EastEnders family.”

The Knights will appear on screens in the summer (Credit: BBC)

The Knight family take over The Vic

The Knight family will arrive in Albert Square in the early summer.

Elaine will bring her family with her as she tries to help Linda run the pub.

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw revealed: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square.

“George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

“George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a landlady who knows just how to have fun.

“The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her.

“George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh start the Knights are looking for.

