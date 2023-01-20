Is Linda leaving EastEnders after her shock announcement about The Vic?

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday January 19, 2023), Linda announced to Alfie that she would be selling The Queen Vic.

After seeing Alfie host a party at the pub, she realised that she couldn’t get behind the bar without Mick.

But, is Linda leaving EastEnders as she prepares to sell up?

Linda wants to pass the keys over to someone else (Credit: BBC)

Linda wants to sell The Vic

Last night, Alfie decided to hold a party at The Vic to try to bring the punters back in.

Linda walked in as everyone was having fun and put an abrupt end to the fun.

Later on, she sat down with Alfie as he apologised.

He promised that the party wasn’t out of disrespect.

He told Linda that everyone wanted to see her behind the bar again.

Linda agreed that she needed to find herself at home again.

However, The Vic could no longer be her home.

She told Alfie that he could continue to work behind the bar for the next few weeks. After that, she would sell up.

She couldn’t continue without Mick.

But, does this mean that Linda’s preparing to leave Walford?

Linda’s going nowhere (Credit: BBC)

Is Linda leaving EastEnders?

With Linda deciding to sell up The Vic, fans may worry that she might be leaving the soap.

“Is Linda leaving Walford too? I hope not,” said one.

Another added: “I don’t want Linda to go.”

However, EastEnders executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, has revealed to The Daily Express, that Linda isn’t going anywhere.

In fact, she’s going to appear in a ‘never done before’ storyline.

Chris Clenshaw revealed: “Linda is still very much at the heart of Albert Square and it’s so great to have Kellie.”

He then revealed: “There are big plans for Linda. [Kellie] is going to shoot something which goes out just after our anniversary in February.”

“It’s something that we as a show have not done before and Linda is at the centre of it,” Chris added.

It sounds like Linda’s here to stay whether she’s back behind the bar or not.

