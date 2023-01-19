EastEnders bosses have confirmed a ‘never been done before’ story for Linda Carter in the wake of husband Mick’s death.

Scenes from the Christmas episode of the BBC soap saw Linda reunite with ex-husband Mick as he split with Janine.

However, their reunion was short lived, and ended in tragedy.

Linda and Mick reconciled shortly before he was tragically washed out to sea (Credit: BBC)

Mick killed in Christmas Day shock

As they attempted to apprehend a fleeing Janine, she and Janine crashed their car into the ocean.

Mick dived in to save them both.

While he managed to save Janine, Mick perished while looking for Linda.

Unbeknownst to Mick, she had already made her way to shore.

In the search Mick was washed out to sea, presumed dead.

His body has yet to be found.

But what is to come for Linda?

Linda remains devastated by her sudden loss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss teases ‘never done before’ storyline for Linda

Speaking to The Daily Express, executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased what fans can expect for Linda in future episodes.

“Linda is still very much at the heart of Albert Square and it’s so great to have Kellie,” Chris said, speaking of actress Kellie Bright, who plays Linda.

“She’s not going to go over Mick very quickly. She was just reunited with him and then obviously he was snatched away from her so it won’t be all smiles straight away.

“But there are big plans for Linda. [Kellie] is going to shoot something which goes out just after our anniversary in February,” he continued.

What does the future hold for Linda Carter… and The Queen Vic? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Linda Carter?

“It’s something that we as a show have not done before and Linda is at the centre of it,” Chris said.

He also hinted that this storyline may involve the future of The Vic in Albert Square.

“There’s a question mark over the future of The Vic at the moment,” he revealed.

“Kellie knows what’s happening, we know what’s happening with The Vic and it’s very exciting.”

